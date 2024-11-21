Subscribe
Close
Entertainment

Jussie Smollett's Conviction For Attacking Himself Overturned

Justice 4 Juicy: Jussie Smollett’s Conviction For Attacking Himself Overturned, MAGA Big Mad

Published on November 21, 2024
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

"The Lost Holliday" New York Screening

Source: Steven Ferdman / Getty

Jussie Smollett‘s holiday season is off to a fine start. The former Empire star’s conviction for attacking himself back in 2019 has been overturned.     On Thursday (Nov. 21), the Illinois Supreme Court ruled Smollett should never have been prosecuted for a second time. The initial charges against him had been dropped after a sort of plea deal with the DA. Smollett was charged with filing a false police report after he had claimed that he was the victim of a homophobic and racist attack. Soon after the story made headlines, his alleged tale started falling apart with the attackers (two brothers) coming forward to say that they had actually been hired by the actor to perform the hoax for a smooth $3,500. Nevertheless, a dismissal was negotiated with the  Cook County state’s attorney. However, a special prosecutor revived the case, and a grand jury restored charges that included disorderly conduct and lying to the police. Smollett continued to insist that he was innocent throughout the trial but he was eventually convicted on five counts of disorderly conduct in 2021. Although Smollett was sentenced to about five months in jail, he only served six days and was released pending appeal. Now, he’s in the clear. While Smollett entered a rehab facility in late 2023, most recently he wrote and produced a new film called The Lost Holliday which he also starred in. Peep social media reactions, MAGA is big mad, again, to Smollett’s latest news in the gallery.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Related Tags

Crime and Justice Jussie Smollett

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game 1

    Jazz Chisholm Jr. Gets Engaged To Ahna Mac & Addresses Haters Slamming Her OnlyFans

    Cassius Life
    Stefon Diggs and Cardi B attend Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four

    Pat(ernity) Nation! Stefon Diggs Spends Christmas Without Cardi B & Son Brim, Holiday Hard-Launches 2 Babies With Different Baddies

    Bossip
    Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders - NFL 2025

    Oh What Fun! Unwrap The Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets, Viral Videos & More From Christmas 2025

    Bossip

    NFL Christmas 2025 Breakdown & Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs Take the Field

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close