Justin Timberlake’s Air Jordan 3 JTH ‘Air Higher’ Drops Next Week

Justin Timberlake’s cookout invitation status is still iffy at best, but his collaborations with Jordan Brand are still in the highest of demand. The latest in JTs “Man of the Woods” PE collection is the Air Jordan III JTH ‘Air Higher.’

Timberlake has a tune called “Higher Higher” that is dedicated to his wife, and also serves as the inspiration for the colorway.

“When we had the idea to make a product for every song, we knew making an Air Jordan would have to be what we did for ‘Higher Higher,’” said Timberlake via a press release.

“HIGHER” is engraved in the medial upper of each shoe, while the left and right sole feature lyrics from the aforementioned song. The upper is now suede and the laces are leather, an homage to the handmade theme of Timberlake’s Man of the Woods project.

Justin Timberlake’s Air Jordan 3 JTH is out August 28. See detailed images in the gallery, and good luck securing a pair.