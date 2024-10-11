Kamala Harris Using Univision Teleprompter Theory Debunked
Kamala Harris Appeared At Univision Town Hall, Trump-Friendly Foes’ Teleprompter Claims Debunked
Kamala Harris, the current Vice President of the United States, joined a Univision town hall event on Thursday to appeal to Latino voters and took questions from attendees. Kamala Harris’ detractors attempted to spread rumors of the vice president using a teleprompter, which has since been debunked. Vice President Kamala Harris appeared at the University of Nevada Las Vegas on Thursday (October 10) for the Univision town hall, which was hosted and moderated by Enrique Acevedo. During the town hall, Harris fielded questions from concerned citizens and addressed several issues important to this bloc of voters which include immigration, healthcare, housing, and more.
The town hall was an emotional affair, with some attendees tearfully delivering their questions and Harris gamely answering them. One woman shared at the event that her mother passed away and couldn’t obtain healthcare due to her immigration status. In response, Harris showed compassion and empathy. “I’m so sorry for what you’ve been through,” Harris said. “I know what it is like to have a hard-working mother who loves you and to lose that, but I know that her spirit is alive.” Other attendees grilled Harris on what she intends to do for those unable to get Social Security benefits and other related concerns as those who spoke felt frozen out of getting proper treatment for their ailments. Harris also fielded a tough question from an independent voter who pondered how she was able to get to the top of the ticket after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race. Harris also addressed the issue of assisting the middle class, many of whom are struggling to make ends meet in a grueling economy with stagnant wages, rising costs, and a cooling job market. She also made certain to draw the line between herself and Donald Trump by hammering down on her policies while criticizing the former president on his plans. In the wake of the town hall, powerful conservative voices such as Sean Hannity went on to accuse Harris of getting talking point assistance from a teleprompter, despite the use of the device being a rather common practice. Trump has charged Harris with getting a boost from teleprompter use and boasts that he doesn’t need one yet his rambling and often incoherent speeches would suggest otherwise. On X, where Hannity made his accusation, there is already a community note shooting down the claim. Further, Acevedo confirmed that the teleprompter was for his use and replied under an X reply made by conservative pundit Benny Johnson.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js “The prompter displayed my introduction (in Spanish) and then it switched to a timer. Any claim to the contrary is simply untrue,” Acevedo wrote. It should be noted that Hannity deleted his claim but didn’t seem to offer an explanation. Despite the moderator’s reply and actual images posted on X supporting his stance, the teleprompter claim grew legs and spread to the point it became a trending topic. We’ve got reactions to Kamala Harris’ Univision town hall meeting, and the debunked teleprompter claims below. — Photo: Getty
The prompter displayed my introduction (in Spanish) and then it switched to a timer. Any claim to the contrary is simply untrue. https://t.co/eYWZFoCyZf— Enrique Acevedo (@Enrique_Acevedo) October 11, 2024
