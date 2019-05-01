Kanye West , newsletter , sneaker
Kanye West Rocks New Struggle Sneakers, Twitter Fries Him Like Hood Baloney

Posted 2 hours ago

2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2

Source: Timothy Norris / Getty

Kanye West might be considered a style icon and his popular Yeezy designs enjoyed a high season on the resell market but his latest venture might not be the best of moves. Folks on Twitter have been frying ‘Ye like hood baloney after images of a potential new design went public.

According to swirling reports, the sock shoe design could very well be a prototype for an upcoming sneaker or a fresh look that will make its way to the Yeezy line. While we’re certain the hypebeast nation will gobble them up as is should the design be a real one, the reaction on Twitter is a total 180.

We’ve got the best reactions we could find to Kanye West’s struggle sneakers below.

Photo: Getty

