Kanye West Rocks New Struggle Sneakers, Twitter Fries Him Like Hood Baloney

Kanye West might be considered a style icon and his popular Yeezy designs enjoyed a high season on the resell market but his latest venture might not be the best of moves. Folks on Twitter have been frying ‘Ye like hood baloney after images of a potential new design went public.

According to swirling reports, the sock shoe design could very well be a prototype for an upcoming sneaker or a fresh look that will make its way to the Yeezy line. While we’re certain the hypebeast nation will gobble them up as is should the design be a real one, the reaction on Twitter is a total 180.

We’ve got the best reactions we could find to Kanye West’s struggle sneakers below.

—

Photo: Getty