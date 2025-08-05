Subscribe
News

Kash Doll Throws $20K At Wedding, Internet Says This Ain’t Magic City

Published on August 5, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

BET Awards 2025 - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Detroit rapper Kash Doll is known for being flashy, but her latest move at her best friend’s wedding has people talking.

A video that’s now gone viral shows Kash Doll throwing a whole stack worth $20,000 in $20 bills during the wedding of her best friend, Kendra P.

Related Stories

Kendra P, who owns a luxury hair company, recently tied the knot with Payroll in a fancy Detroit wedding. As the Maid of Honor, Kash decided to go all out by tossing thousands of dollars into the air during the reception. The couple’s wedding planner, Suhera Calabat from Eventfully Yours, confirmed that the money shower was actually a gift from Kash Doll. She said it was meant to celebrate the close bond between the bride and her longtime friend.

Some people on social media loved the bold move, calling it a fun and unique way to show love. But not everyone was impressed. A lot of fans criticized the stunt, calling it over-the-top and unnecessary. One person commented, “This could’ve gone toward something more meaningful than throwing cash,” while another said, “A little class goes a long way.”

Kash Doll has a history of showing off her wealth. Not long ago, she went viral for blowing her nose with a $20 bill. She’s also been in the spotlight for her relationship with NFL star Za’Darius Smith.

Even with all the shade being thrown online, there’s no denying that Kash Doll’s gift made the wedding unforgettable. Whether you think it was too much or just right, one thing’s for sure, she knows how to make a statement.

Check out some of the reactions to the Detroit player, Kash Doll, throwing a stack at her BFF’s wedding below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Related Tags

Kash Doll Wedding
More from Hip-Hop Wired
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Canadian rapper Drake...
News
2025 Dreamville Music Festival
News
Supreme x Dunks 2025
6 Items
News
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
Movies
15 Items
News
News
Trending Stories
Lil Baby Performs At Intuit Dome
4 Items
Pop Culture

Alleged Leaked Text Messages From An OnlyFans Model Has Lil Baby Out Here “Simping & Tricking”

2025 US Open - Previews
5 Items
News

Let That Racket Talk: Who Is Tennis Star Taylor Townsend?

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
News

Young Thug Claps Back At Snitching Rumors After Peewee Roscoe Audio Leaks

"A Night Out With The King" French Montana Listening Session
10 Items
funkmaster flex

Record Scratch: DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97, X Is Not Surprised

Holding a sparkler in front of an American Flag to celebrate the 4th of July Independence Day
Politics

Democratic Leaders Respond To Trump’s Hypocritical And Unconstitutional Ban On US Flag Burning

CamRon Unveils Pynk Mynk
News

Cam’ron Recalls His Worst BBL Experience, Likens It To “Bricks”

Hot 97 Summer Jam 2023
8 Items
Music

Funk Flex Announces Last Hot 97 Show (At 7PM) Is Sept. 1, DJ Enuff Exits

State Founding Will Investing 70 Million in Heat/Cooling Pumps Across NYCHA Developments
News

2 Men Posing As NYCHA Employees Rob A Woman Of $200K In Brooklyn Project

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close