KC Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt Caught On Video Beating White Woman, Twitter Reacts

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt is at the center of a recently obtained video that showed the player beating a white woman in a Cleveland hotel. This incident, which happened last February, didn’t lead to an arrest and there was chatter that the moment was sparked by the woman calling someone in Hunt’s crew the “n-word.”

TMZ Sports reports:

In the video, Hunt is seen arguing with a 19-year-old woman outside of his room at The Metropolitan at the 9 at 3:22 AM on February 10, 2018.

Hunt turns a corner and confronts the woman, shoving her hard. The woman strikes him back in the face … and that’s when Hunt goes berserk.

As friends try to hold him back, the 2017 Pro Bowler — who led the league in rushing yards — explodes and knocks one of his friends into the woman … who both go flying into a wall.

Both Kareem’s male friend and the woman appear dazed — but Kareem makes his way over to the female and kicks her while she’s crouching on the ground … knocking her over.

The outlet adds that cops on the scene didn’t arrest Hunt or anyone in his entourage and that they had the footage of the incident in their possession after a request. It isn’t sure if they made a review of the footage before deciding not to press charges.

Further, TMZ Sports says that the woman was allegedly irate with Hunt after she was invited to the hotel room then kicked out for not getting with one of his friends according to her story. Hunt’s people say the woman went ballistic after being kicked out and dropped the n-word bomb on Hunt, leading to the shoving and kicking.

Twitter has been reacting to the brutal footage and the news, which we’ve collected below. Many compared the footage to Ray Rice’s incident that led to his ouster from the league.

We will post the video in question but we urge extreme caution as the violent imagery might be too much for some.

