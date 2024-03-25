Woman Who Recorded Keith Murray In Bad State Gets All The Smoke

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Pray for Keith Murray. The Long Island rapper was recently recorded in a bad state, but it’s the women behind the camera who is catching all the smoke.

Recently, a clip of “The Most Beautifullest Thing in This World” rapper was uploaded to social media that frankly showed him to be down bad, essentially begging for money. The woman behind the camera can be heard recording Murray despite his questioning why she is video taping him. Despite his protests she continually say she is recording him because he’s famous and goes as far as offering him $20 to “sing.”

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Keith Murray has been seen in this sort of state. Back in June 2023, Lord Jamar shared a video a Murray in what seemed like a mental health crisis. Worth noting, is that just a couple of weeks earlier Murray looked just fined performing in Baltimore.

With the latest video, the overall reaction is concern for Murray’s health, with many hoping he gets help for whatever he may be going through. As for the videographer, she’s catching all the slander for allegedly clout-chasing at the expense of putting a star rapper on blast at his lowest.

