Keke Palmer Baby Daddy Darius 2 Last Names Is Catching “This You?” Slander After Shaming Tweet

Keke Palmer’s baby daddy is learning the hard way. After coming for his own woman (yeah, they ain’t even married) because she was serenaded by Usher (in a see-through outfit), actor Sarunas Jackson’s brother is getting absolutely cooked on the e-streets and catching the “This you?” treatment.

If it’s one thing social media will always find, it’s the receipts. As we previously reported, Darius Dalton (or Darius Jackson)—the fact that he’s known by two names is a red flag for the struggle—took offense to Keke having a good time with Usher on stage in Las Vegas.

Twitter pretty much immediately proceeds to get him out of the paint. But buddy even doubled down.

So the social media investigators took it upon themselves to look up examples of Darius 2 Last Names acting a fool on Twitter. Like the time he himself posted Keke shaking her cakes.

But really, we just wanted to highlight more of these jokes because Twitter is going off, and we’re here for it.

Ya did it to yourself buddy.