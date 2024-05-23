Kelly Rowland Gathers Security At Cannes Film Festival, Social Media Reacts

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

One thing to know about former Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland is that she is not the one—or the two, three, four or five. In fact, you might as well just stop counting.

On Tuesday, the Mea Culpa actor—who let it be known in February that she won’t be hosting any network’s little TV show if her dressing room isn’t up to par and her needs aren’t being met—also let it be known that she won’t be treated any kind of way by a security guard at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

Here’s what happened, according to HuffPost:

Unverified video showed what apparently riled up the “Mea Culpa” actor. Rowland, beaming in an eye-catching red dress, smiled, waved and played to fans and photographers. She’s motioned by one crowd-control person to move on and Rowland continues to enjoy the attention. Again the guard motions for her to move forward. Rowland climbs the stairs and takes the hand of a companion and turns back to wave to fans again. Two other security guards close in to hasten her ascent and Rowland appears to touch the shoulder of one of them as if to tell her to back off. She then points at her and continues to reprimand her. Another security guard intervenes as Rowland appears to talk firmly and point. Finally, she enters the Palais.

On one hand, security guards do have a job to do, and if the crowd is getting moved along, celebrities shouldn’t be exempt. On the other hand, they probably wouldn’t have tried to do Beyonce like that while she was interacting with fans, and there are certainly a lot of—how should I say it—melanin-deficient celebrities who security also would have likely been more accommodating for.

Also—come on y’all—look how fine she was in that red gown.

Nah—go on and let Kelly strut, security.

Now, some people might be debating whether or not Rowland was out of line, but when it comes to the collection of digital Black voices formerly known as Black Twitter, there really is no debate. Kelly Rowland is just one of those people we don’t play about.

Here are some of the best responses in support of Kelly. Yeah, we rock with Kelly over here. Y’all better stop trying her.