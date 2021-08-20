Kendrick Lamar Says He’s Working On Final TDE Album, Rap Twitter Speculates

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Kendrick Lamar has become a master of holding any intel regarding his new music close to the vest, so any news is like a unicorn nowadays. The Compton rapper has thrown rapper Twitter for a loop after announcing he is working on his final album, for TDE.

That would be Top Dawg Entertainment, his longtime recording home, and if you said you saw this coming, you’re either an insider, you need more people or you’re the Op.

Today (August 20), Kung Fu Kenny took to Twitter to share a link to a site called oklama.com. There, users found a link to a folder called “nu thoughts” which featured a statement revealing his affiliation with TDE is coming to a close.

“As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years,” wrote Kendrick who also says he’s gone months with a phone and has been collecting Beach Cruisers. “The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling.”

He added, “There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts. I’ve prayed for you all. See you soon enough,” before concluding with “oklama.”

TDE will be just fine considering CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith’s roster of talent includes Jay Rock, SZA, ScHoolboy Q and Isaiah Rashad, amongst others. Nevertheless, Kendrick Lamar is a generational talent who will surely be missed. In fact, Tiffith issued his own statement where he calls Kendrick the GOAT and basically says all is going to plan.

“The whole goal when we started this thing was to make music, make money, and make history. We did those things 10 times over and them some,” reads the start of his statement.

He adds, “With this being Dot’s last album on TDE, this is more of a VICTORY LAP, a celebration. I know he will be successful in whatever it is he decides to do and will have our FULL support.”

It’s worth mentioning that Kendrick has pgLang, his own media company and creative agency that he announced over a year ago. Recently, pgLang produced an advertising campaign for Calvin Klein while Baby Keem is an artist on its roster.

Ya can’t ever say King Kendrick doesn’t know how to get the people talking. He’s been trending ever since the announcement and the speculation is all over the place when it comes to his future plans. See some of the more potent and hyperbolic reactions below.

It’s a safe bet Kendrick Lamar’s new album—his last was 2017’s DAMN—is going to be fire flames, though.