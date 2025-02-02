Subscribe
Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us" Record Of The Year At The Grammys

Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us” Wins Record Of The Year & Song Of The Year At 2025 Grammys, Social Media Approves

Published on February 2, 2025
67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Kendrick Lamar won Record of the Year for “Not Like Us” at the 2025 Grammy Awards. Who else but K. Dot was supposed to win? Miley Cyrus introduced the category and the Compton rapper accepted the award and brought DJ Mustard on stage with him. Lamar kept it light, shouting his aunt who had just passed away and dedicating the award to Compton, Inglewood and the rest of Los Angeles.

But it is also worth noting that as “Not Like Us” played as K. Dot walked on stage, it landed on an emphatic “A-minor.” Drake, who is suing, will surely not like that. Will he use it as evidence? Just saying.
That makes the the Grammy haul for “Not Like Us” four five in total; Record of the Year, Best Rap Song ,Best Rap Performance and Best Music Video—AND Song of the Year. It’s not as if it needed more promotion, but this latest trophy only raises anticipation for Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show during this year’s Super Bowl next Sunday (February 16). See reactions to Kendrick Lamar winning yet another Grammy in the comments. And we all know that another K. Dot win at anything means plenty of fresh Drake slander. Hey, those are just the rules.
Oh wait…Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” also won “Song of the Year.” The song won a Grammy Award for every category it was nominated in. Man alive.

1. Five-peat.

2. Bruh, if Beyonce approves…

3. Accurate or nah?

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9. Not literally.

Just jokes, people. 

10. Allegedly.

11. Damn.

12.

Kendrick Lamar

