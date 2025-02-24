Kevin Durant Crowns Drake as GOAT, Kendrick Fans Respond
Kevin Durant Crowns Drake as The GOAT, Kendrick Fans Had to Pop Out
Kevin Durant recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to give his praises to J. Cole, showering the rapper with accolades for his latest track “cLOUDs.” Durant, known for his candor, expressed admiration for Cole’s mastery, stating, “I don’t care about none of that fake tough guy sh*t. This is mastery,” acknowledging the precision and attention to detail in the song. It was a gesture that highlighted Durant’s genuine respect for Cole’s artistry and lyricism. However, the praise didn’t stop there. A troll decided to jump in, trying to undermine Durant’s appreciation for Cole by saying, “But you listen to Drake lol ok.” Easy Money Sniper never lets shade slide without a response, swiftly shot back, “THE GOAT.” With those two words, Durant crowned Drake as the greatest of all time. The comment was a testament to Durant’s unwavering support for the Canadian rapper and his confidence in Drizzy’s place in hip-hop history. Durant’s loyalty to Drake has long been known, especially during the Canadian rapper’s beef with Kendrick Lamar. While many celebrities distanced themselves from Drake during this time, Durant has remained one of his most steadfast allies. By calling Drake “the GOAT,” Durant is making it clear that his admiration for the rapper goes beyond just their friendship—it’s rooted in a deep respect for Drake’s impact on the culture. This moment only solidifies the bond between Durant and Drake, with Durant showing that he stands by his friends and their artistry, no matter the outside noise. The respect between these two icons seems unshakable, and it’s clear Durant’s admiration for both Drake and J. Cole is genuine.
