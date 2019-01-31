Knicks Trade Kristaps Porzingis To Mavericks, NBA Twitter Unleashes Slander

The Knicks are always going to Knick. Today (Jan. 31), the beleaguered NBA squad traded Kristaps Porzingis, who many considered to be their franchise player, to the Dallas Mavericks.
It all started when renowned NBA beat reporter Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted that Porzingis, who is currently sidelined with an ACL injury, wanted to be traded.
Things escalated quickly, and it’s all but certain that the Knicks sent Porzingis, Courtney Lee and Tim Hardaway Jr. to the Mavericks in exchange for Wesley Matthews, Dennis Smith Jr. and DeAndre Jordan.
While there are plenty of people who think the Knicks came out with a good deal (they now have the cap space for two max contracts), there are plenty more ready to slander the Knicks off g.p.
