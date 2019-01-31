Knicks Trade Kristaps Porzingis To Mavericks, NBA Twitter Unleashes Slander

The Knicks are always going to Knick. Today (Jan. 31), the beleaguered NBA squad traded Kristaps Porzingis, who many considered to be their franchise player, to the Dallas Mavericks.

Kristaps Porzingis left the Knicks with the impression that he prefers to be traded, league sources tell @ramonashelburne and me. Knicks are expected to commence discussions on moving him ahead of next Thursday's deadline. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 31, 2019

It all started when renowned NBA beat reporter Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted that Porzingis, who is currently sidelined with an ACL injury, wanted to be traded.

Things escalated quickly, and it’s all but certain that the Knicks sent Porzingis, Courtney Lee and Tim Hardaway Jr. to the Mavericks in exchange for Wesley Matthews, Dennis Smith Jr. and DeAndre Jordan.

New York has agreed with Dallas on trade that includes Kristaps Porzingis, Courtney Lee, Tim Hardaway Jr., for Wesley Matthews, Dennis Smith Jr. and DeAndre Jordan, league sources tell ESPN. Players and agents are being notified of particulars. Deal may include more draft assets. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 31, 2019

While there are plenty of people who think the Knicks came out with a good deal (they now have the cap space for two max contracts), there are plenty more ready to slander the Knicks off g.p.

The Knicks could be staring at $74.6M in projected cap space for next season. That would be good enough for 2 max slots. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) January 31, 2019

