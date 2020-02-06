CLOSE
Knicks Traded Marcus Morris To Clippers For A Target Gift Card & An Uber Code, NBA Twitter Goes In

Posted 6 hours ago

Atlanta Hawks v New York Knicks

Source: Sarah Stier / Getty

The Knicks are always going to Knick. Today (Feb. 6), New York City’s beleaguered NBA franchise traded its leading scorer, Marcus Morris, for a draft pick and Moe Harkless.

Re; Harkless, if you just said, “Who?,” it’s all good, you ain’t the only one.

Reportedly, the Knicks, Clippers and Wizards agree to a trade that sends Marcus Morris and Isaiah Thomas to the Clippers, while Jerome Robinson will join the Wizards and Harkless and a 2020 first-round draft picks head to the Knicks.

IT won’t be staying, though.

While the Knicks’ move was prudent since Morris was on a 1-year contract, the slander from NBA Twitter is a hilarious requirement. As for the Clippers, they get a rugged, sharp-shooting forward—improving their odds of an NBA Championship.

But we’re here for the jokes and commentary, so let’s peep some of the best.

