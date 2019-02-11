Lacefront Tangle: Nicki Minaj Beefing With BET Over This Petty Tweet

Last night (Feb. 10), BET chimed in on Nicki Minaj and Cardi B‘s deep-seated beef and now, Minaj wants smoke with the network.

When Cardi B made history as the first solo female rapper to win Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammys, some of her fans took her win as an opportunity to come for Nicki Minaj who has no Grammys to call her own. BET hopped on Twitter to call attention to the shade happening all over our timelines and inadvertently got hit by the crossfire.

Uh oh BET might've messed up 👀 Young Money pulls out of the BET Experience Show. #NoCap pic.twitter.com/DURcungA4z — #NoCapTV🚫🧢 (@NOCAPTV) February 11, 2019

“Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj is being dragged by her lacefront,” the network tweeted, to which Nicki wasted no time responding…and apparently, she’s speaking for all of Young Money Entertainment.

Young Money will no longer be apart of the BET Experience or award show. ♥️🙏🏽♥️ Summer Tour dates dropping soon 🦄 — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) February 11, 2019

She told the Barbz to get their refunds now.

Absolutely. Get your refund ASAP https://t.co/Fj2JU6lHxR — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) February 11, 2019

No hood classic was safe…

Who said “we were sick of watching Baby Boy anyway” I- 🤣🤣🤣🤣 @BET — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) February 11, 2019

But she thanked all those who’ve stood by her side during these trying times…

I can’t thank you guys enough for all the love & support you continue to show me. To everyone who said something sweet, thank you. Whether I read it or not, I felt it. From the bottom of my heart. I love you so much. So so so soooo much. Stay tuned. ♥️🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄♥️ — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) February 11, 2019

For the simple reason that Nicki Minaj has been a longtime supporter of BET (which has since apologized), did BET do too much with that tweet?