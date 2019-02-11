bet , nicki minaj
Lacefront Tangle: Nicki Minaj Beefing With BET Over This Petty Tweet

Posted February 11, 2019

Last night (Feb. 10), BET chimed in on Nicki Minaj and Cardi B‘s deep-seated beef and now, Minaj wants smoke with the network.

When Cardi B made history as the first solo female rapper to win Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammys, some of her fans took her win as an opportunity to come for Nicki Minaj who has no Grammys to call her own. BET hopped on Twitter to call attention to the shade happening all over our timelines and inadvertently got hit by the crossfire.

“Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj is being dragged by her lacefront,” the network tweeted, to which Nicki wasted no time responding…and apparently, she’s speaking for all of Young Money Entertainment.

She told the Barbz to get their refunds now.

No hood classic was safe…

But she thanked all those who’ve stood by her side during these trying times…

For the simple reason that Nicki Minaj has been a longtime supporter of BET (which has since apologized), did BET do too much with that tweet?

