Petty God: This Is Drake’s Response To Kanye West’s “Purple Demon Emoji” Comment

While in Chicago yesterday, Kanye West sat for an interview in which he discussed his friendship with Donald Trump, issues with Drake, and that slavery was “a choice” comment that really got the people going. Talking to 107.5’s WGCI Morning Show, he said overall he has love for Drake.

But, he also talked about the 6 God sending him “purple demon emojis” and stressing him out while he was “healing,” none of which he appreciated apparently.

“When we talk about the Drake thing, it hits me in a really sensitive place because you hang around people and they come to your house and be around your family and this and that,” ‘Ye said on the show. “And they get mad about a beat and send you purple demon emojis.”

He also said Drake’s behavior was insensitive, adding: “We understand that he got upset about [“The Story of Adidon.”] I feel that it was insensitive for him to, in any way, stress me out in any way after TMZ, while I’m in Wyoming healing, pulling all the pieces together, working on my music. And you know, we’ll reconcile that one day because we got to, because we got work to do, and these voices is just too powerful.”

Now, we’re pretty sure we have a response from Drizzy—and of course, it’s sarcastic AF. He hit Instagram with a dark polaroid photo of himself that read “The Boy 666666666,” adding a purple demon emoji and crying laughing face in the caption.

See below. Also, ‘Ye might be the first person to ever complain that Drake wasn’t sensitive enough.

😈😂 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Aug 29, 2018 at 5:01pm PDT

Photo: Getty