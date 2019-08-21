Lamar Odom Joins ‘Dancing With The Stars’ But Sean Spicer Is Catching All The Slander

Dancing With The Stars announced its new round of contestants and there are some familiar names, including Lamar Odom and Kel Mitchell. But the foolio catching all the slander is Sean Spicer, Donald Trump former lying ass press secretary, and deservedly so.

As reported by Deadline, the full list of stars are:

Lauren Alaina – country music star

Christie Brinkley – supermodel

Ally Brooke – pop star

Hannah Brown – “The Bachelorette”

Karamo Brown – TV host

Kate Flannery – TV star



Ray Lewis – NFL Hall of FamerKel Mitchell – comedian/actorLamar Odom – two-time NBA championSean Spicer – former White House press secretaryJames Van Der Beek – TV iconMary Wilson – The Supremes

We hope Mary Wilson shows out off G.P. And LMAO at James Van Der Beek being described as a “TV icon” rather than “actor.”

But most importantly, let’s get to Sean Spicer getting dragged for all the filth he deserves on Al Gore’s Internet, below. ABC is catching hell, too.