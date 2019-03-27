Lance Stephenson Kind Of Baked Jeff Green’s Ankles, NBA Twitter Was Awestruck

The NBA world is currently gathered in mourning after what appeared to be a tragic incident on the court Tuesday night (March. 26). Nobody passed away or was seriously hurt, but somebody really needs to check on Jeff Green’s ankles after Lance Stephenson appeared to bake those bad boys.

NBA.com reports:

JaVale McGee crouched down with his hands on his head. Rajon Rondo laid motionless on his back. And the man of the moment, Lance Stephenson, skipped backward into a wiggle dance after one of the most savage plays of his career.

With the first quarter expiring, Stephenson sized up Jeff Green and hit him with a crossover into between-the-legs and behind-the-back dribbles. The combination (and a step on Green’s foot) sent the 11-year veteran flying, and the Lakers’ bench into an uproar.

His defender completely shook, Stephenson made the highlight complete by sinking a mid-range jumper, shifting the momentum in the Lakers’ favor as they continued on to a 124-106 victory over Washington.

The bench reaction alone from the Lakers was enough salt in the wound but along with the Wizards taking the L, NBA Twitter had LOTS to say about Uncle Jeff and the crossover. But here’s why we say Sir Lance didn’t really do the damage as seen.

After video review, Stephenson stepped on Green’s foot before delivering the cross and jumper so it probably doesn’t count.

After second review of this play Lance stepped on Jeff Green’s foot and all “sheesh’s” have been deleted. https://t.co/OuHd3wl1Rh — Jay King (@ByJayKing) March 27, 2019

