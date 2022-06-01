Reefer Madness: Laura Ingraham Attacks Marijuana Instead Of Focusing On Gun Violence

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Laura Ingraham previously demonstrated an ability to use her platform irresponsibly and did so again during a broadcast. During a segment of her show, Ingraham attacked marijuana legalization and attempted to link the action to the recent uptick in gun violence.

During a The Ingraham Angle segment on Tuesday (May 31), the host made the fumbling attempt to connect marijuana with the rash of mass shootings cropping up across America. Instead of using the time to delve into the haphazard laws and regulations surrounding gun control, Ingraham took a lower road. Speaking with Dr. Russell Kamer, the medical director of Partners in Safety, a group that fashions drug testing initiatives for employers, was framed to demonize all things cannabis.

“Why aren’t people in general not talking more about the pot psychosis–violent behavior connection?” Ingraham said, using unconfirmed information that the Uvalde shooter was a marijuana user.

“What we find in studies, it’s very clear that the use of the high potency marijuana is strongly associated with the development of psychosis,” Kamer answered. Ingraham then added that because THC levels are higher in today’s cannabis offerings, this has something to do with gun violence.

Ingraham, clearly focused on her viewership’s narrow views and stoking the fears of gun owners, grasped at the notion that legalization efforts should be prioritized over gun safety concerns.

“People like Beto [O’Rourke], they are fine with doing a run on the guns and I guess you could argue that if that’s what you want to do, [which is to] try to get rid of the Second Amendment—but yet…completely oblivious to what the legalization of marijuana has done and is doing to an entire generation of Americans with violent consequences, Ingraham said with incoherent aplomb.

Opponents of marijuana legalization have stated in earnest that upticks in violence have a connection although those facts and figures have largely been debunked. On Twitter, folks are letting Laura Ingraham have it over her needless Reefer Madness rabble-rousing. Check out the reactions below.

