Fans Glaze LeBron Making A New Genre Of Music Called "L&M"
BronFM: Fans Glaze LeBron James Making A New Genre Of Music Called “L&M”
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Taking the term “glazing” to the next level. L&B, or “LeBron and Ballads,” involves fans creatively reworking classic songs, from Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean” to Young Jeezy’s “Put On,” by flipping the lyrics to praise King James. These fan-made tracks celebrate LeBron’s greatness, often in humorous ways, and provide a fresh take on his legendary status in the NBA. Whether it’s serenading him for his basketball skills, his off-court influence, or his role as a cultural icon, L&B takes fan devotion to a whole new level. The trend has caught LeBron’s attention, with the NBA superstar admitting that he finds these songs funny, especially after hearing them from his youngest son, Bryce. LeBron has always been known for appreciating his supporters, and this trend only proves how far his influence stretches, inspiring fans to show their love through creativity and humor.
Somebody made an early 2000s type R&B song where the only lyrics are “LeBron James”. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/APNfve9d4o— Kevín (@KevOnStage) March 6, 2025
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js The genre is just another way fans are celebrating LeBron’s impact, creating an entirely new form of fandom that blends sports with music in a lighthearted yet impressive way. Check out some of the funniest “L&M” tracks below.
LeBron James was asked about the viral LeBron songs on TikTok. He said they’ve been impossible to not see and that Bryce showed him yesterday that he got a good laugh out of: pic.twitter.com/8Oboj8g0lG— Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) April 1, 2025
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
Stories From Our Partners
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash