BronFM: Fans Glaze LeBron James Making A New Genre Of Music Called “L&M”

Published on April 3, 2025
Super fans of LeBron James are taking their admiration to new heights with a unique musical genre known as “L&B,” a twist on traditional R&B.
  https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Taking the term “glazing” to the next level. L&B, or “LeBron and Ballads,” involves fans creatively reworking classic songs, from Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean” to Young Jeezy’s “Put On,” by flipping the lyrics to praise King James. These fan-made tracks celebrate LeBron’s greatness, often in humorous ways, and provide a fresh take on his legendary status in the NBA. Whether it’s serenading him for his basketball skills, his off-court influence, or his role as a cultural icon, L&B takes fan devotion to a whole new level. The trend has caught LeBron’s attention, with the NBA superstar admitting that he finds these songs funny, especially after hearing them from his youngest son, Bryce. LeBron has always been known for appreciating his supporters, and this trend only proves how far his influence stretches, inspiring fans to show their love through creativity and humor.   https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js The genre is just another way fans are celebrating LeBron’s impact, creating an entirely new form of fandom that blends sports with music in a lighthearted yet impressive way. Check out some of the funniest “L&M” tracks below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

https://twitter.com/princewooh/status/1906949054208053286

7.

8.

9.

10.

