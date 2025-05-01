Subscribe
LeBron James Trends After Lakers Lose Against Timberwolves

LeBron James Trends After Lakers Lose In 1st Round Against Timberwolves, Slander Is Spectacular

Published on May 1, 2025
NBA: APR 30 Western Conference Playoffs - Timberwolves at Lakers LeBron James is a future Hall of Fame inductee, and his historic feats could very well stand the test of time. However, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers lost their first-round series in the NBA playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and fans online are piling on the slander. LeBron James, who turned 40 in December, is still very much an elite NBA player, but his days of putting an entire team on his back appear to be all but over. Even with the offensive talents of Luka Doncic, King James couldn’t will the Lakers past the hungry Timberwolves, led by the explosive Anthony Edwards.

Because the Lakers are one of the NBA’s marquee teams, anything they do will be examined under a bright light. After trading their talented big man, Anthony Davis, to the Dallas Mavericks for Doncic, some believed that the team was poised to make a deep run. Adding to this, the Lakers were a higher seed than the Timberwolves, and Game 5 was thought to be a bounce-back game for the Lake Show. What the Lakers didn’t expect to face was a rejuvenated Rudy Gobert, not exactly known as an offensive threat, but he led the Timberwolves in scoring with 27 points and hauled in 24 boards. Julius Randle poured in 23, and Edwards had 15 but also hauled in 11 rebounds and eight assists. Doncic led all scorers with 28, while James dialed in 22. Because NBA fans live to pile on LeBron James whenever he loses, the jokes about his age and more have been relentless on X. We’ve got the responses listed below. — Photo: Getty

Lebron James Los Angeles Lakers minnesota timberwolves nba playoffs

