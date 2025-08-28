Subscribe
Let That Racket Talk: Who Is Tennis Star Taylor Townsend?

Published on August 28, 2025

2025 US Open - Day 4

Taylor Townsend made headlines at the US Open this week by defeating a top-30 WTA-ranked player in Jelena Ostapenko. Much has been made of the tense verbal exchange between Taylor Townsend and Jelena Ostapenko, leading many to learn more about the top-ranked doubles player in the world.

Taylor Townsend, 29, defeated Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets to the tune of 7-5, 6-1. At the conclusion of the match, Ostapenko is seen speaking with Townsend and disparagingly pointing her finger. In a video that surfaced on social media, Townsend can be heard telling Ostapenko, “You can learn to take a loss better” before walking off with a smile.

Townsend later revealed what Ostapenko said to her.

“It’s competition, people get upset when they lose,” Townsend said to ESPN in an on-court interview. “Some people say bad things. She told me I have no class, no education, and to see what happens when we get outside the U.S. I am looking forward to it. I beat her in Canada, so let’s see what else she has to say.”

Townsend took the high road during the exchange, beating a player who is ranked No. 27 in the WTA in comparison to Townsend’s No. 143  world ranking. And while this story is certainly growing legs, there is far more to Taylor Townsend than Grand Slam upsets. Her tennis resume might not be discussed widely in general, but those who know are well aware of her acumen on the court.

Check out these facts we learned about Taylor Townsend.

Photo: Getty

1. Taylor Townsend is ranked No. 1 in Doubles

2025 US Open - Previews Source:Getty

Taylor Townsend is currently ranked No. 1 in the world for doubles by WTA and has won two major titles, the 2024 Wimbledon Championships and the 2025 Australian Open, both with Kateřina Siniaková.

2. Townsend has been coached by Kamau Murray & Olympics Tennis star, Zina Garrison

2025 US Open - Day 4 Source:Getty

As a teenager, Townsend was trained by Kamau Murray, who founded the XS tennis program in Chicago. Murray coached Sloane Stephens to the US Open title in 2017. After working with Murray, Townsend trained with Zina Garrison, an Olympic medalist in the 1988 Summer Games in doubles and singles competition. 

3. Townsend is the mother of a pre-schooler

2025 US Open - Day 4 Source:Getty

Townsend became a mom to her son, Adyn Aubrey, on March 21, 2021.

4. Townsend models her game after her idol, Martina Navratilova

2025 US Open - Day 2 Source:Getty

Townsend’s strong all-court game and net game were inspired by the legendary Martina Navratilova. Navratilova has one 167 career titles, an Open Era record. 

5. Townsend is most definitely part of the Bey-Hive

Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 5 Source:Getty

Townsend shared with WTA Tennis that the celebrity she would most like to meet is Beyoncé.

Same, Taylor, same!

tennis US Open
