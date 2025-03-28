Lil Durk Drops ‘Deep Thoughts’ LP, The Early Returns Are In On X

Lil Durk Drops New 'Deep Thoughts' LP, X Reactions Are In
Lil Durk is currently embroiled in a legal matter involving an alleged murder for hire plot involving rival Quando Rondo. While behind bars, Lil Durk released his ninth studio album, Deep Thoughts, and the early reactions are in on X. Lil Durk, 32, announced the release of Deep Thoughts on social media and left a message for his fans, along with sharing the album covers and images of the Chicago rapper at work. From Instagram: I WASN’T GON PUT THIS OUT BUT THEN I REMEMBERED THE STREETS NEED THIS. NOT BEING OUTSIDE WITH Y’ALL WHEN I DROP IS HARD, BUT I KNOW I WILL FEEL Y’ALL LOVE AND ENERGY THROUGH THESE WALLS THANK Y’ALL FOR ROCKING WITH ME THROUGH EVERYTHING. I TELL THESE STORIES SO OUR VOICE IS NEVER LOST. I’M COMING HOME SOON STRONGER THAN EVER. INSHALLAH, THE VOICE LOVE, DURK Deep Thoughts only has four features, with Future showing up on “They Want To Be You” and Lil Baby delivering a verse on “1000 Times.” On “Cant Hide It,” Jhené Aiko delivers vocals, and lastly, Hunxho appears on “Late Checkout.” Much of the album finds “The Voice” in a reflective space, especially on the opener “Shaking When I Pray,” which features the artist born Durk Banks praying in Arabic. The common themes of his back against the wall, eclipsing his meager beginnings, and speaking directly to his detractors are present throughout Deep Thoughts. However, it is an extension of the rhythmic comfortability Lil Durk displayed on his 2023 album, Almost Healed. On X, formerly Twitter, we’ve scoured the site and got the best reactions to the album we could find. Find those replies below. — Photo: Prince Williams / Getty
