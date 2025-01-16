Bless Her Heart: Lil Kim Prays For A “Monsoon” To Provide Relief To L.A. Wildfires Victims, X Reacts

. “

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

God knows we means, but I just wish she didn’t post this shit.

There are some things that just gotta be sacred,” another user on X wrote.

Lil Kim Responds To The Criticism

Doubling down is crazy https://t.co/cEit0s2u6q — Meeka Meanz (@datassholemeeka) January 16, 2025