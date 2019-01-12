Lil Uzi Vert Retires From Music, Twitter Fans Are Hoping It’s Just A Moment #LilUziVert

Lil Uzi Vert is, without doubt, one of the top young rap artists of his era and has notched a number of smash hit singles over the past three years while amassing a loyal fan base. On Twitter Friday, the Philadelphia rap superstar and fade deliverer has decided that he no longer wants to be part of the music business and says he’s leaving it all behind.

Vert took to Instagram Stories to share a photo and message with his fans regarding his decision.

“I WANNA TAKE THE TIME OUT TO SAY I THANK EACH AND EVERY ONE OF MY SUPPORTS BUT I’M DONE WITH MUSIC I DELETED EVERYTHING I WANNA BE NORMAL…I WANNA WAKE UP IN 2013,” read the post’s message.

Immediately, fans took to social media, chiefly Twitter and Instagram, to voice their dismay. It isn’t clear why the 24-year-old rapper is deciding to walk away from what still feels like a fruitful and promising career. It was also a shock to fans who were anticipating his upcoming second studio album, Eternal Atake.

While we don’t know why Lil Uzi Vert is stepping away, we wish him the best in his journey.

Check out the reactions on Twitter below.

—

Photo: Getty