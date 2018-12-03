Lil Uzi Vert Slapped With $30K Judgement After Misssing Court Dates

Lil Uzi Vert is now a little lighter in the pocket after getting slapped with a judgment for continually missing court dates. The rapper has been ordered to pay a $30,000 judgment stemming from a lawsuit in where he bailed on a Texas promoter the day of the show.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, a judge ordered Lil Uzi Vert to pay a total of $30k after he failed to show up to court for several months, despite being served with legal papers.

Last year, Lil Uzi Vert was sued for by a promoter named VelleBe, LLC for allegedly bailing on a concert in Texas.

According to the lawsuit, the rapper was supposed to perform on March 25, 2017 at Clayton’s Beach Bar in South Padre Island, Texas.

The lawsuit claimed Mr. Vert took the $40,000 down payment and never showed, canceling on the concert the day before it was supposed to go down.

The outlet adds that Vert’s rider had a very curious demand that the venue provided a “1/2 ounce of your finest, stickiest green.”

Looks like Lil Uzi Vert missed out on some primo smoke and a bag too.

Photo: WENN