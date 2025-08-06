Subscribe
News

Lil Wayne Blesses Us With “Da Drought” Mixtapes Series On All Streaming Services

Published on August 6, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Lil Wayne Blesses Us With "Da Drought" Mixtapes Series On All Streaming Services

Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

After years of being confined to mixtape websites, YouTube uploads, and SoundCloud re-uploads, Lil Wayne’s iconic “Da Drought” mixtape series has finally arrived on all major streaming platforms.

Long considered some of the best work in his legendary catalog, Da Drought tapes helped cement Wayne’s status as one of the most prolific and creative rappers of his generation. For fans who’ve been waiting patiently, and sometimes impatiently, the drought, pun fully intended, is officially over. The Da Drought series spans three volumes, each capturing a different moment in Wayne’s evolution.

Related Stories

Da Drought 1” includes early standout tracks like “Cops Is Watching,” which showcases his hunger and gritty lyricism. “Da Drought 2” followed with cuts like “Get Out” and “In The Booth,” further solidifying his reputation as a mixtape king.

Da Drought 3” truly became a cultural moment. Released in 2007 and widely considered one of the greatest mixtapes of all time, it features some of Wayne’s most iconic freestyles over popular beats of the era. Songs like “Black Republican” featuring Juelz Santana, the anthemic “Sky Is The Limit,” and  “Seat Down Low” became instant classics. Wayne’s ability to bend flows, flip other artists’ beats, and make them his own was unmatched, and Drought 3 proved it.

For years, fans had to jump through hoops just to listen to these tracks, digging through sketchy mixtape sites, diving into YouTube rabbit holes, or relying on SoundCloud re-uploads. Now, with the tapes available on all DSPs, new listeners and longtime fans alike can enjoy these legendary cuts with ease.

The timing couldn’t be better either. Weezy just kicked off his latest tour, bringing the energy of his mixtape days back to the stage. With the Da Drought tapes now streaming, there’s a fresh wave of excitement surrounding Weezy’s legacy, and fans are ready to relive it live.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Related Tags

lil wayne
More from Hip-Hop Wired
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Canadian rapper Drake...
News
2025 Dreamville Music Festival
News
Supreme x Dunks 2025
6 Items
News
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
Movies
15 Items
News
News
Trending Stories
Lil Baby Performs At Intuit Dome
4 Items
Pop Culture

Alleged Leaked Text Messages From An OnlyFans Model Has Lil Baby Out Here “Simping & Tricking”

2025 US Open - Previews
5 Items
News

Let That Racket Talk: Who Is Tennis Star Taylor Townsend?

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
News

Young Thug Claps Back At Snitching Rumors After Peewee Roscoe Audio Leaks

"A Night Out With The King" French Montana Listening Session
10 Items
funkmaster flex

Record Scratch: DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97, X Is Not Surprised

Holding a sparkler in front of an American Flag to celebrate the 4th of July Independence Day
Politics

Democratic Leaders Respond To Trump’s Hypocritical And Unconstitutional Ban On US Flag Burning

CamRon Unveils Pynk Mynk
News

Cam’ron Recalls His Worst BBL Experience, Likens It To “Bricks”

Hot 97 Summer Jam 2023
8 Items
Music

Funk Flex Announces Last Hot 97 Show (At 7PM) Is Sept. 1, DJ Enuff Exits

State Founding Will Investing 70 Million in Heat/Cooling Pumps Across NYCHA Developments
News

2 Men Posing As NYCHA Employees Rob A Woman Of $200K In Brooklyn Project

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close