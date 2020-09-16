The Nuggets Send Kawhi, Pandemic P & The Clippers To Tulum, NBA Twitter Jokes Were MVP-Worthy

That battle for Los Angeles NBA Western Conference Finals is not happening, the Denver Nuggets saw to that Tuesday night (Sept.16) in the bubble.

The Los Angeles Clippers were one of the favorites to go all the way before the league was shut down due to COVID-19 and when play resumed down in Orlando. The Clippers looked like they were well on their way to a Western Conference Finals matchup with their neighbors, the Lakers. But as we learned in the bubble, a 3-1 lead against the Denver Nuggets doesn’t guarantee anything.

The Nuggets did their best impression of the Cleveland Cavaliers not once, but twice, becoming the only team in NBA history to come back from a 3-1 deficit two times in the same playoffs. Thanks to fantastic play from Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets refused to lose.

It also helped that Playoff P, who has now been reduced to Pandemic P for his anemic playoff performances. Kawhi Leonard finally ran out gas despite all of the “load management. Plus, Lemon Pepper Lou Williams clearly still at Magic City, the Clippers got their asses bounced out of the bubble.

As the world watched in disbelief, the jokes were loading patiently waiting for the final buzzer, but we didn’t need to wait till that moment due to the fact the Nuggets poured it on, giving them a convincing 15 point victory. What made it even more hilarious was the fact that Portland Trail Blazers stars Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum were talking the most trash about the Clippers who they have no love for.

No one enjoyed the Clippers’ collapse more than the two NBA superstars based on their tweets.

I’ll bring the wine 🍷 . Weather nice as ever too https://t.co/oE0d6gPBPy — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020

If they fly private they can get into Mexico for sure. Should probably get the big jet. — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020

That’s not even all of them. You can head to McCollum’s timeline to see all of the tweets he directed at the Clippers.

But, of course, #NBATwitter was in rare form last night and put on an MVP-worthy performance when it came to clowning the Kawhi Leonard Clippers. Luckily for the PG and Leonard, the offseason won’t be that long, so they will get their chance to redeem themselves, BUT until then, they are going to get all of these jokes.

Photo: Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty