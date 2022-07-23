Mace-Y Gray: Charleston White Claims He Maced Soulja Boy In The Face

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Charleston White, a YouTube star on the rise, is something of a supervillain in the making if we’re reading the room correctly. White claims that after some trash talk about Soulja Boy, the rapper confronted him and was subsequently met with a spray of mace to the face.

Charleston White, who has what appears to be an inactive Instagram account at @bancharlestonwhite, became known for both his community work but also for speaking plainly about rappers and their alleged criminal activity. During a recent sitdown with Say Cheese TV, White, 52, blasted Soulja Boy for not being “street” in his words and also claimed that Young Thug will snitch on his co-defendants in the ongoing RICO case against the YSL honcho.

The comments from the interview made their way to Soulja Boy and White explains in the video below how the exchange between the pair went. And ahead of the interview, White has several clips of footage displaying how he held his own against Big Draco and his squad.

Soulja Boy responded to the claims made by Charleston White, as you can see in the video below.

Photo: Getty