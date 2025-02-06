Subscribe
Pop Culture

Katt Williams Praised By MAGA Fans After Old Clip Goes Viral

MAGA Praising Katt Williams For Patriotically Slamming “Mexican Heckler” During 2011 Comedy Show

Published on February 6, 2025
MAGA land praising Katt Williams? That is indeed the case, thanks to an old clip featuring the comedian roasting a “Mexican heckler” during a 2011 comedy show.
Katt Williams has never put on the new Klan hood, aka the Make America Great Again hat, or pronounced his love for Donald Trump like some of these sunken-place soldiers out here. Still, folks on the far right have been applauding the comedian/actor for what they describe as “crushing immigrants,” as one “conservative” website called it.
In the clip, which has gone viral on X, formerly Twitter, Williams, who will always have smoke for anyone, especially hecklers, took one to task for reminding him that Arizona—well, Southern Arizona, to be precise—was once part of Mexico following the Mexico-American War (1846-1848) before it was acquired by the United States in 1856 as part of the Gadsden purchase. “If you love another country more than you love America, mother****er, then get to stepping to that b***h,” Williams tells the heckler before leading a USA chant.

X Reminds Conservatives That Katt Williams Is Not One of Them

While conservatives are praising the moment, liberals who have sense know that Williams is definitely not down with their cause. “Trumpers and Magas lovin Katt Williams for his Phoenix show, until he roasts their chief dummy in office it’s kinda like their vote.. they will FAFO soon enough!” one post on X read. 
Another user on X wrote, “Its really funny the conservative internet is losing its mind right now calling it “breaking news” over finding a clip of Katt Williams from 2012 when Obama was President & now acting like it’s from today Im extremely positive Katt Williams is going to have a tremendous response.”
We can’t wait to hear what Katt Williams thinks about this. Hit the gallery below for more reactions from Trumpers.

1. Definitely wasn't on our bingo card, that's for sure.

2. Who's gonna tell this guy?

3. Someone needs to tell him

4. Fair point

5. Ummmm no.

6. smh

7. Lol these "patriots" are ridiculous

