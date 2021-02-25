QAnon KKKaren Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes Full Anti-Trans, Twitter Calls Foul

Marjorie Taylor Greene very well could be the most unsavory elected official since the former failure of President Donald Trump and his disastrous four-year stint of Hell on Earth. The Georgia congresswoman, who has embraced the zany conspiracy theories of QAnon and the like, is catching proper criticism on Twitter.
To give some context, Congresswoman Greene’s missive was a retort to a video tweet from Illinois Congresswoman Marie Newman where she wrote in the caption, “Our neighbor, @RepMTG, tried to block the Equality Act because she believes prohibiting discrimination against trans Americans is ‘disgusting, immoral, and evil.’ Thought we’d put up our Transgender flag so she can look at it every time she opens her door.”
Our neighbor, @RepMTG, tried to block the Equality Act because she believes prohibiting discrimination against trans Americans is “disgusting, immoral, and evil.”
Thought we’d put up our Transgender flag so she can look at it every time she opens her door 😉🏳️⚧️ pic.twitter.com/dV8FatQFnx
— Congresswoman Marie Newman (@RepMarieNewman) February 24, 2021
In a petty retort, Rep. Greene also shared a video of her gleefully putting up a message that mocks her congressional counterpart that read, “There are TWO genders: Male & Female. Trust The Science!”
“Our neighbor, @RepMarieNewman, wants to pass the so-called “Equality” Act to destroy women’s rights and religious freedoms. Thought we’d put up ours so she can look at it every time she opens her door,” read the caption to Greene’s video tweet, which we won’t dignify by sharing.
Rep. Newman is the mother of a transgender daughter so the Equality Act is a cause near and dear to her and others across the nation. There has been some reaction from some of Newman’s colleagues, including fellow Illinois Congress member Rep. Sean Casten, who called Greene’s act “sickening, pathetic, unimaginably cruel.”
Indeed it was.
Adding to this essential act of hate, a blistering CNN report states that a close ally of Greene’s was among the crazed domestic terrorists who unleashed their misguided and dangerous rage during the raid of the U.S. Capitol.
On Twitter, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is getting dragged artfully as she should and we’ve got those reactions below.
For every step of progress we take in the fight for equality, there are hateful folks like Marjorie Taylor Greene doing everything in their power to drag us backwards.
But despite the efforts of ppl like her, love always has the last word. Onwards. 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️
— Marie Newman (@Marie4Congress) February 25, 2021
Shocking: Marjorie Taylor Greene has a friend who participated in the Capitol invasion.— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) February 25, 2021
More shocking: Marjorie Taylor Greene has a friend.
for a while I forgot Marjorie Taylor Greene existed. It was nice— ⚓️🚢Imani Gandy 🚢⚓️ (@AngryBlackLady) February 25, 2021
Democrat Marie Newman is the mother of a transgender child. Marjorie Taylor Greene not only got Capitol police officers killed, she is a very very sick person. She should be expelled from Congress immediately. https://t.co/rLowvqw3fe— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) February 25, 2021
Marjorie Taylor Greene's cyberbullying her colleague's child - the daughter of a Member of this body - with an ugly, bigoted attack is absolutely beyond the pale.@RepMarieNewman's daughter deserves our colleagues' support, and has mine. Nobody deserves to be treated that way.— Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) February 25, 2021
Marjorie Taylor Greene must resign or be expelled. Do you agree?— Scott Dworkin (@funder) February 25, 2021
One of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s closest allies stormed the Capitol— Lindy Li (@lindyli) February 25, 2021
This was a wholesale Qoup attempt
If Marjorie Taylor Greene was not in Congress she would probably be jail right now for storming the Capitol.— Covie (@covie_93) February 25, 2021
Marjorie Taylor Greene: "Trust the Science!"— Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) February 25, 2021
Also Marjorie Taylor Greene: pic.twitter.com/54AETkSrvb
Having zero accountability for the insurrectionist actions of Josh Hawley, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert and Ted Cruz only proves Kaepernick was right.— Trent Capelli 🇨🇦🇮🇹 (@TrentCapelli) February 25, 2021
Marjorie Taylor Greene is the present and future of the GOP and conservative movement. She is their most authentic representative.— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 25, 2021
Adam Kinzinger voted in support of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s motion to adjourn in order to end House business today — a motion she explicitly proposed to attack trans people. https://t.co/nDVHmKI4wD— Scott Bixby (@scottbix) February 25, 2021
I feel pretty confident when I say Marjorie Taylor Greene is just passing through Congress.— Ida Skibenes ❄️ (@ida_skibenes) February 25, 2021
But, she does it like a fucking kidney stone.
Rep. Marie Newman has a transgender daughter.— No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) February 25, 2021
Marjorie Taylor Greene just put up an anti-transgender sign right outside of Newman’s office “so she can look at it every time she opens her door.”
Disgusting. How is this not workplace harrassment? https://t.co/piZa1RAzGP
In view of the breaking news from CNN, I guess it's time for America to ask, "What did Marjorie Taylor Greene know about the January 6 insurrection, and when did she know it?"— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) February 25, 2021
Genuinely struck by how much new Republicans believe the job of “Member of Congress” is to just post online and do performative lib owning.— Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) February 24, 2021
How many bills do you think people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert or Madison Cawthorn plan to get written into law?