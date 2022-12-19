Master P & Romeo Miller Beef On Instagram, Twitter Weighs In

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

Master P and one of his children, Romeo Miller, are currently embroiled in a public spat that unveiled itself via Instagram over the weekend. As a result, Master P fired back with his post via Instagram and Twitter is currently weighing in on the beef between father and son.

This post makes mention of mental health and mentions of self-harm. Please proceed cautiously.



Romeo Miller, 33, shared an Instagram Story post in response to his father’s message of condolence to Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who died last week. In Romeo’s eyes, the elder Miller using his platform to address mental health concerns paled compared to how he treated the struggles of his late daughter, Tytyana Miller, whom Romeo was close to. Romeo also posted a poem titled “The Tree of Trauma” as a way to deal with his emotions.

“Today was a boiling point,” Romeo wrote in the IG story. “I seen a man avoid his own children struggle with suicide and depression but post another man whom passed today that he doesn’t even know. Yall idols be lost. Better stop following the blind. Watch when it’s revealed.”

Master P, real name Percy Miller, caught wind of his son’s jab and responded in kind.

“I wouldn’t wish this on no parent, especially when you try to do everything you can for your kids,” P wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. “@romeomiller What’s the plan? You are either part of the problem or the solution. I love you and the door is always open for you but I won’t tolerate disrespect. I haven’t talked to you or seen you in months. God knows I’ve tried to do my best.”

Master P would go on and delete another post where he wrote that the beef between him and his son shouldn’t be about money and that he was “heartbroken” among other thoughts. He added that he’s processing the loss of his daughter in his own way.

For now, the No Limit Records honcho has the last word as evidenced by the Instagram video posted below.

On Twitter, many are weighing in with their thoughts regarding the unfortunate riff between the Millers. Check out those tweets below.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal ideations and need someone to talk to, please click here for support.

—

Photo: Getty