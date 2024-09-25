New York City Mayor Eric Adams Indicted
Mixxy Mayor Eric Adams Indicted, NYC Xitter Is Lit
Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted. The divisive politician is the first mayor of the Big Apple to face criminal charges while on the job.New York City
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js The indictment is sealed, for now. Adams, a retired NYPD captain, has been under investigation by the Department of Justice for months over the fundraising for his mayoral campaign, which has been allegedly tied to foreign nations including Turkey. Adams’ phones were seized last year, yet, he was still on the job. Of course, Adams put out a statement denying everything, claiming he is the actual victim. Reportedly, even after he’s inevitably arrested, he can still return to office until his case is taken to trial. New York State’s governor Kathleen Hochul does have the ability to suspend Adams, if she desires. But at this point that is all conjecture. Over the last couple of weeks and days alone numerous top officials on his staff and NYC’s City Hall have stepped down. Earlier in the day (Sept. 25), Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Casio called for Adams to resign, citing all the investigations surrounding his administration and referencing the departures. “I do not see how Mayor Adams can continue governing New York City,” wrote AOC on X, formerly known as Twitter. “The flood of resignations and vacancies are threatening gov function. Nonstop investigations will make it impossible to recruit and retain a qualified administration.” To say Adams has been a divisive figure since the moment he was elected mayor would be an understatement. Social media media user, particularly from NYC, are letting everyone know how they really feel—see in the gallery below. More calls for his resignation are coming through, too.
Collins: The NYT is now reporting that New York City Mayor Eric Adams has just been indicted by federal prosecutors.. We saw Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calling for him to resign.. He responded he hasn’t faced any charges yet. Of course now.. we see he has been indicted pic.twitter.com/R09rV3RXU4— Acyn (@Acyn) September 26, 2024
Never forget.
