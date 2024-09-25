Subscribe
Close
Politics

New York City Mayor Eric Adams Indicted

Mixxy Mayor Eric Adams Indicted, NYC Xitter Is Lit

Published on September 25, 2024
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

New York City Mayor Eric Adams

Source: Andrew Lichtenstein / Getty

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted. The divisive politician is the first mayor of the Big Apple to face criminal charges while on the job.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js The indictment is sealed, for now. Adams, a retired NYPD captain, has been under investigation by the Department of Justice for months over the fundraising for his mayoral campaign, which has been allegedly tied to foreign nations including Turkey. Adams’ phones were seized last year, yet, he was still on the job. Of course, Adams put out a statement denying everything, claiming he is the actual victim. Reportedly, even after he’s inevitably arrested, he can still return to office until his case is taken to trial. New York State’s governor Kathleen Hochul does have the ability to suspend Adams, if she desires. But at this point that is all conjecture. Over the last couple of weeks and days alone numerous top officials on his staff and NYC’s City Hall have stepped down. Earlier in the day (Sept. 25), Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Casio called for Adams to resign, citing all the investigations surrounding his administration and referencing the departures. “I do not see how Mayor Adams can continue governing New York City,” wrote AOC on X, formerly known as Twitter. “The flood of resignations and vacancies are threatening gov function. Nonstop investigations will make it impossible to recruit and retain a qualified administration.”
To say Adams has been a divisive figure since the moment he was elected mayor would be an understatement. Social media media user, particularly from NYC, are letting everyone know how they really feel—see in the gallery below. More calls for his resignation are coming through, too.

1. It's up.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7. Never forget.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Related Tags

Mayor Eric Adams

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game 1

    Jazz Chisholm Jr. Gets Engaged To Ahna Mac & Addresses Haters Slamming Her OnlyFans

    Cassius Life
    Stefon Diggs and Cardi B attend Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four

    Pat(ernity) Nation! Stefon Diggs Spends Christmas Without Cardi B & Son Brim, Holiday Hard-Launches 2 Babies With Different Baddies

    Bossip
    Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders - NFL 2025

    Oh What Fun! Unwrap The Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets, Viral Videos & More From Christmas 2025

    Bossip

    NFL Christmas 2025 Breakdown & Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs Take the Field

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close