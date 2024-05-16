Subscribe
NYC’s Mixxy Mayor Eric Adams Proposes Immigrants Can Help Solve City’s Lifeguard Shortage Because They Are “Excellent Swimmers”

Published on May 16, 2024

Eric Adams Suggests Migrants Can Solve NYC Lifeguard Shortage

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty / Eric Adams

NYC Mayor Mixxy, aka Eric Adams, continues to strongly push for the title of worst mayor ever.

New York City is facing a lifeguard shortage, which could be an issue for the upcoming Summer season. Mayor Adams has a possible solution for that problem: hiring immigrants because they are “excellent swimmers.”

Adam’s latest boneheaded statement came after being asked about the lifeguard staffing at the city’s pools and beaches potentially being an issue as Memorial Day approaches.

Local news affiliate News 4 New York reports that Adams responded to the question by suggesting the city expedite work licenses for migrants and asylum seekers.

“How do we have a large body of people that are in our city and country that are excellent swimmers and at the same time we need lifeguards — and the only obstacle is that we won’t give them the right to work to become a lifeguard?” Adams said.

The website also notes that Mayor Adams mentioned other “in-demand professions” like food service workers and nurses, which could lead to migrants being fast-tracked to work.

News 4 New York reports that the mayor’s office did not immediately provide any more information when asked for further comment.

X Users Are Clowning Mayor Adams For His Suggestion

Unsurprisingly, Adams is being clowned on X, formerly Twitter, for his latest comments.

“The worst part about Eric Adams is that we all had to vote for him because the other option was a crazy vigilante in a red beret covered in cats,” one user on X wrote.

Mayor Adams is working extremely hard to be a one-term mayor. We hope there are better options when choosing a competent mayor for New York City.

Until that day, you can see more reactions in the gallery below.

1. Accurate

2. All New York City residents when this man speaks

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

immigration Mayor Eric Adams new york city
