Mayor Mixxy Eric Adams Gets Dragged For Ridiculous 9/11 Comment

You can always count on NYC Mayor Eric Adams to say something ridiculous that will leave you scratching your head and laughing because it was so bonkers.

Spotted on Raw Story, the socialite who moonlights as New York’s Mayor has stepped in it. During a recent interview with PIX11 host Dan Mannarino, Eric Adams somehow found a way to say that one of the city that never sleeps’ best attributes is there is an opportunity you can witness a plane flying into a skyscraper.

Yes, you read that correctly.

In his own words, Adams said, “This is a place where every day you wake up you could experience everything from a plane crashing into our Trade Center to a person who is celebrating a new business opening. And that’s why it’s the greatest city on the globe.”

We are sure you have probably read that unbelievable quote numerous times. So here is the video of him saying it also just to let you know that we are not pulling your chain with this story.

Social Media Clowned Him

As you can imagine, Adams’ comments opened the door for many reactions.

“How does anyone have that thought let alone express it in public as mayor of New York? Also New York is two words,” one person on X, formerly Twitter, wrote.

Another X user wrote, “Riding the subway, shopping at a bodega, watching multiple skyscrapers destroyed in a terrorist attack that kills thousands of people; just NYC things.”

This latest Mayor Mixxy moment comes after his aides had their homes raided by the FBI as part of an investigation into Adams’ 2021 campaign and whether there were connections to the Turkish government to funnel campaign donations.

Welp.

Photo: Pacific Press / Getty