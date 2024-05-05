Subscribe
This Is Not How You Spread Democracy: ‘Helldivers 2’ Pulled From 177 Countries On Steam Due To PSN Linking Requirement

Published on May 5, 2024

'Helldivers 2' Pulled From 177 Countries On Steam

Source: Arrowhead Game Studios/ Sony Interactive Entertainment / Helldivers 2

Sony Interactive Entertainment’s decision to require PSN linking has destroyed any goodwill that Arrowhead Game Studios built with its fantastic game Helldivers 2.

Friday, gamers, specifically Helldivers 2 fans, did not have any kind words for Sony Interactive Entertainment, the publisher of Arrowhead’s game, after it announced, “Due to technical issues at the launch of Helldivers 2, we allowed the linking requirements for Steam accounts to a PlayStation Network account to be temporarily optional. That grace period will now expire.”

According to Sony, the bonehead decision was “critical” to the “safety and security” of Helldivers 2.

Following the announcement, gamers immediately pointed out that the PSN account linking would lead to many players no longer having access to the game via Steam because certain countries do not have PSN support.

Welp, those worries are bearing fruit.

Helldivers 2 Is No Longer Listed In 170 Territories Because of PSN Linking Requirement

Despite Helldivers 2’s community manager assuring players in countries without PSN support can continue playing the game and not worry about being denied access on Saturday, the game has been pulled from 170 territories lacking PSN support, according to listings from the Steam Database.

The fallout has been instantaneous.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Culture Crave notes that Helldivers 2’s Steam page has “over 100k negative reviews since [the] change was announced” and that “Steam is approving refund requests for players even if they’ve played over 2 hours.”

Like Arrowhead Game Studios CEO Johan Pilestedt, community managers are telling fans to direct their anger toward Sony Interactive Entertainment in hopes that bullying will make the company reverse its crappy decision.

As for the refunds, Valve is ignoring its policy by giving players who logged more than 100 hours spreading democracy and liberating Super Earth.

Steam usually only refunds players who have not exceeded 2 hours of playtime. Honestly, this is an intelligent decision on Valve’s part and an indication of how wrong Sony Interactive Entertainment’s decision was.

Gamers are still sounding off on Xitter about SIE’s ridiculous decision.

You can see those reactions in the gallery below.

