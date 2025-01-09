Meek Mill Receives Backlash After Tweeting About LA Wildfire

If not knowing how to read a room was a person, it would be Meek Mill. In the midst of celebrities sending their thoughts and prayers to everyone in Los Angeles being affected by the wildfire, it was the king of Philly’s turn. Meek tweeted, “Prayers to la I never knew about fire trauma until my house caught on fire…. I was smelling fire in my sleep jumping up for 3 years… I didnt know that type of trauma existed, so I was just dealing with it as a kid!”

Although his heart was in the right place, some people were not feeling that tweet. Users online felt like the rapper was trying to somehow make this tragedy in Los Angeles about him and was insensitive to those going through it. Meek Mill has been getting clowned by internet trolls for a minute now. From some wild tweets he’s posted over the years, to taking an L when he lost a bet to Michael Rubin and had to bunny hop on the court—he’s been the punchline for a lot of jokes.

People love to troll him, and they don’t let up. But Meek keeps his head up, sometimes laughing it off or staying quiet. Even though he’s always the butt of jokes, he still stays strong, showing that no matter what they say, he’s not going anywhere.

Check out some reactions of Meek Mill’s California wildfire tweets below.