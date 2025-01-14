Subscribe
Meek Mill Wants to Purchase TikTok?

King Of Philly Will Save The Day: Meek Mill Wants to Purchase TikTok?

Published on January 14, 2025
Fanatics x Sotheby's "Holy Grails" Auction - Arrivals

Source: Kristina Bumphrey / Getty

The king of random tweets plans to try to save TikTok in America. Meek Mill recently tweeted his interest in buying the app before it gets taken away from the good people of the United States of America.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js   After all the jokes the internet has made on the king of Philly, what if he came and saved the day? With all the drama around TikTok possibly being banned because of security issues, Meek is trying to make sure the app stays in American hands. It’s a bold move that shows he’s not just focused on music, but also on making big moves in business and tech. On top of that, Meek shared some personal stuff on Twitter about how fires affected him. He tweeted, “Prayers to LA. I never knew about fire trauma until my house caught on fire… I was smelling fire in my sleep, jumping up for 3 years… I didn’t know that type of trauma existed, so I was just dealing with it as a kid!” He opened up about how his past experience with a house fire still messes with him, showing that even big stars go through deep emotional struggles. Whether it’s making business moves or talking about real-life trauma, Meek’s using his platform to connect with fans on a deeper level. Check out some reactions of Meek Mill wanting to purchase TikTok below.

