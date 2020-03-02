Megan The Stallion Has #FREETHEESTALLION Trending After Claiming Label Is Holding Up New Music

Megan Thee Stallion has yet to release her debut album after dropping an acclaimed commercial mixtape in Fever last year, boasting several chart-topping singles to boot. It appears now that the Houston superstar is allegedly barred from releasing her debut album and any other new music due to some conflict with one of her labels.

Megan is signed with 1501 Certified Entertainment, the brainchild of retired MLB player Carl Crawford. After announcing on Twitter earlier that the tracks “Big Ole Freak” and “Hot Girl Summer” both went platinum, excited yet impatient fans wanted to know what was going on with the release of Suga, her official debut studio album. After a fan inquired about that project, she took to Twitter to explain she’ll be hopping on Instagram Live to spill the goods.

Ima talk abt this on live later … https://t.co/GLvaF3M3AP — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) March 1, 2020

In the IG Live clip captured by The Shade Room, Megan’s explanation that 1501 is refusing to rework her contract after her Roc Nation management team notice some things within the paperwork that apparently didn’t add up in her favor. She says that while she didn’t have any issues with 1501 prior to this revelation, Megan appeared to think that the situation could’ve been resolved. Crawford’s label, perhaps realizing they have a huge cash cow in Megan, allegedly told her that she won’t be allowed to drop anything according to the clip below.

Shortly after the conclusion of her dropping the news on Instagram, Megan hopped on Twitter and posted “#FREEMEG” and “FREETHEESTALLION” after uttering the phrase on the video. Almost immediately, #FREETHEESTALLION began trending on Twitter with a host of fans and supporters rallying behind her.

Some fans might remember that late last year, Crawford sat down with Dirty Glove Bastard’s “Off The Porch” to discuss how he wasn’t in the loop regarding Megan signing a management deal with Roc Nation. Megan cleared up the confusion over her being signed to Roc Nation, saying several times on IG Live that she’s signed to both 300 Entertainment and 1501 Certified Entertainment.

As it stands, Megan Thee Stallion seemed somewhat perturbed that 1501, a situation she assumed was more amicable than discovered, is holding up her progress as an artist. Her momentum is strong right now so it wouldn’t make sense for 1501 to hold her back, especially if she’s asking to renegotiate and not terminate the contract.

On Twitter, #FREETHEESTALLION is ringing off with fans blasting 1501 and standing with Megan, and we’ve got those reactions listed out below.

Photo: Getty