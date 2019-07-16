Megan Thee Stallion & Draya Michelle Link Up On Vacation, The Hotties Are Besides Themselves

In more Megan Thee Stallion news, the captain of the boat is on a well-deserved vacation cause being the leader of the Hot Girl Summer movement is hard work. The internet exploded this morning when curvacious Texan dropped a video featuring herself and a bikini-clad Draya Michelle.

Who knew a video of Megan Thee Stallion and Draya Michelle is what the world the needed?

It would seem when you decide to do a video with Meg for the gram your levels of sexy increase exponentially. Don’t believe us? You can refer to the video of the “Big Ole Freak” rubbing booties with Teyana Taylor while Trey Songz looked absolutely creepy. Anyway, Thee Stallion let go of footage of the two bombshells posing together for a flick looking as good as they want to be.

We’re not sure if the person who was recording was going for the “on the boat” effect cause of the rocking back and forth in the video.

Here’s the video of Megan Thee Stallion & Draya that we absolutely needed: pic.twitter.com/uTpH1qxjY9 — Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) July 16, 2019

As you can imagine, the internet is all kinds of thirsty after taking in the 18 minutes of greatness and wants permission to board the boat immediately and who could blame them. Megan is still vacationing, so there is still time for her to bless us with more footage while we wait for her “X-rated” film Fever: Thee Movie

For now, you can hit the gallery below to see the well-deserved thirst the video garnered.

Photo: Lorne Thomson / Getty