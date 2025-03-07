Megan Thee Stallion Fans Call Out ‘Giggly Squad’s’ Hannah Berner Following “Racist” Vanity Fair Oscars Party Interview

When people are talking shit, I go, ‘Turn on Megan Thee Stallion!'” Berner continued.

“I know, because I watched your documentary,” Berner told Thee Stallion “you’ve been through so many dark things. How do you get yourself up and inspire people?”

“This felt so racist. And they didn’t let her finish most her sentences,” one TikTok user said in the comments.

Megan Thee Stallion has yet to respond to the incident, but it seems folks could care less about the apology and feel Vanity Fair needs to do better when picking people to work red carpets. You can see those reactions in the gallery below. Another TikTok user added, "Very micro aggressive. Megs music isn't about fighting and the fangirling is a spectacle. Please hire real interviewers that know how to talk to black women as PEOPLE and not characters." In response to the backlash, Berner did apologize, saying that she should used another term instead of "fight" calling it "a poor choice of words."

“I just look in the mirror, and I be like, ‘Damn, you that girl. Right? Yeah, you are that girl! So, go outside and act like you that girl!’ And that’s how I tackle my day,” the rapper replied.Megan Thee Stallion responded gracefully but fans were mad for her, and slammed the interview on TikTok.