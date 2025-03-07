Subscribe
Megan Thee Stallion Fans Call Out Hannah Berner Over Interview

Megan Thee Stallion Fans Call Out ‘Giggly Squad’s’ Hannah Berner Following “Racist” Vanity Fair Oscars Party Interview

Published on March 7, 2025
Megan Thee Stallion Fans Call Out Hannah Berner Over Interview

Source: Robert Smith / Getty / Megan Thee Stallion

The hotties were not feeling an interview featuring their favorite hot girl, Megan Thee Stallion, conducted on the Vanity Fair Oscars after party red carpet.
Megan Thee Stallion had tongues on the floor thanks to her Vanity Fair Oscars after-party look, while comedian Hannah Berner and her Giggly Squad podcast co-host, Paige DeSorbo, who the magazine hired to conduct interviews on the red carpet, and many people feel they did a horrible job, specifically, Berner.

Fans on TikTok have been taking Hanner Berner to task for what they deemed an interview with racist microaggressions. The interview began harmlessly with the two women fawning over the Houston rapper. DeSorbo admitted that she started her day listening to a little bit of Megan Thee Stallion’s music. Berner made things awkward when she said, “Your music has literally made me … when I want to fight someone, I listen to your music.” The “Savage” rapper reeled Berner telling her “You want to throw that fighting shit out the window. You want to get cute and be a bad bitch,” quickly shutting down the notion that her music perpuates violence. “When people are talking shit, I go, ‘Turn on Megan Thee Stallion!'” Berner continued.  Quickly trying to pivot during the interview, Megan Thee Stallion replied, “Body-ody-ody, I look beautiful, I look so great.” Megan Thee Stallion has been trying to move forward with her life and career after rapper Tory Lanez was found guilty of shooting her in 2020.
The Vanity Fair Oscars Party red carpet is the last place she thought she would be revisiting those moments, but thanks to Berner, she did.
“I know, because I watched your documentary,” Berner told Thee Stallion “you’ve been through so many dark things. How do you get yourself up and inspire people?”
“I just look in the mirror, and I be like, ‘Damn, you that girl. Right? Yeah, you are that girl! So, go outside and act like you that girl!’ And that’s how I tackle my day,” the rapper replied.
Megan Thee Stallion responded gracefully but fans were mad for her, and slammed the interview on TikTok.
“This felt so racist. And they didn’t let her finish most her sentences,” one TikTok user said in the comments.
Another TikTok user added, “Very micro aggressive. Megs music isn’t about fighting and the fangirling is a spectacle. Please hire real interviewers that know how to talk to black women as PEOPLE and not characters.” In response to the backlash, Berner did apologize, saying that she should used another term instead of “fight” calling it “a poor choice of words.”
Megan Thee Stallion has yet to respond to the incident, but it seems folks could care less about the apology and feel Vanity Fair needs to do better when picking people to work red carpets. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.

Megan Thee Stallion

