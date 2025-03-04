Megan Thee Stallion Turns Heads With Vanity Fair Oscar Party Dress [Photos]

1. 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones – Arrivals Source: Getty Megan Thee Stallion at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones held at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,california,entertainment event,vanity fair oscar party,oscar party,beverly hills – california,wallis annenberg center for the performing arts,megan thee stallion,radhika jones

2. 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones – Inside Source: Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/VF25/WireImage for Vanity Fair) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,california,entertainment event,vanity fair oscar party,oscar party,beverly hills – california,wallis annenberg center for the performing arts,megan thee stallion,radhika jones

3. 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones – Arrivals Source: Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,looking at camera,arrival,film industry,california,fashion,award,awards ceremony,entertainment event,vanity fair oscar party,oscar party,beverly hills – california,wallis annenberg center for the performing arts,megan thee stallion,radhika jones

4. 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones – Arrivals Source: Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,film industry,california,fashion,award,awards ceremony,entertainment event,vanity fair oscar party,oscar party,beverly hills – california,wallis annenberg center for the performing arts,megan thee stallion,radhika jones

5. 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones – Arrivals Source: Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,film industry,california,fashion,award,awards ceremony,entertainment event,vanity fair oscar party,oscar party,beverly hills – california,wallis annenberg center for the performing arts,megan thee stallion,radhika jones

6. 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones – Arrivals Source: Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,film industry,california,fashion,award,awards ceremony,entertainment event,vanity fair oscar party,oscar party,beverly hills – california,wallis annenberg center for the performing arts,megan thee stallion,radhika jones

7. 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones – Arrivals Source: Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,film industry,california,fashion,award,awards ceremony,entertainment event,vanity fair oscar party,oscar party,beverly hills – california,wallis annenberg center for the performing arts,megan thee stallion,radhika jones

8. 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones – Arrivals Source: Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,film industry,california,fashion,award,awards ceremony,entertainment event,vanity fair oscar party,oscar party,beverly hills – california,wallis annenberg center for the performing arts,megan thee stallion,radhika jones

9. Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party – Arrivals Source: Getty WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Megan Thee Stallion attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 02, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,california,west hollywood,annual event,elton john,oscar viewing party,aids,oscar party,megan thee stallion

10. Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party – Arrivals Source: Getty WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Megan Thee Stallion attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 02, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/FilmMagic) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,music,rapper,california,west hollywood,fashion,annual event,red carpet event,elton john,oscar viewing party,aids,oscar party,black tie event,megan thee stallion,hip hop music