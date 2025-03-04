Subscribe
Pop Culture

Megan Thee Stallion Vanity Fair Oscars Party Dress [Photos]

Megan Thee Stallion Turns Heads With Vanity Fair Oscar Party Dress [Photos]

Published on March 4, 2025
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARD-OSCARS-VANITY FAIR

Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty / Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion definitely stole the show at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party with her head turning drip. Fresh off her birthday celebration abroad, the Houston rapper popped out and bared all, well almost, taking a page out of Lil Kim’s book, but opting to have both breasts out, instead of just one.
Thee Stallion had jaws dropping in her olive-green gown, which featured feather details and an open back paired with two barely there nipple parties styled by Erica Archibald. She also wore her hair up to complement the look.
2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Speaking about her look on the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet she said, “I just really wanted to give like ‘she’s baring it all at Vanity Fair.”
“She’s definitely giving Poison Ivy,” she continued. While the hotties were here for the look, Megan Thee Stallion’s dress definitely garnered plenty of negative reactions. “Gorgeous woman but this pasty looks like she went right on Amazon and bought it the night before. Same with when Nicki did it years ago. Lil Kim did it best: hers felt like a part of the outfit and not an accessory,” one user on X, formerly Twitter said.  Another user on X wrote, “this could’ve been executed way better, a chop sista.” Damn. Earlier in the day, Megan Thee Stallion attended the 33rd annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party, where she served on the event’s hosting committee. For that look, she showed off the curves, but kept things more tamed in terms of having g
Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Red Carpet

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty / Megan Thee Stallion

If you think Megan Thee Stallion’s looks were a miss, we will leave that up to you. You can see more photos in the gallery below.

1. 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones – Arrivals

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Source: Getty

Megan Thee Stallion at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones held at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.

2. 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones – Inside

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside
Source: Getty

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.

3. 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones – Arrivals

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Source: Getty

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.

4. 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones – Arrivals

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Source: Getty

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.

5. 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones – Arrivals

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Source: Getty

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.

6. 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones – Arrivals

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Source: Getty

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.

7. 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones – Arrivals

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Source: Getty

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.

8. 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones – Arrivals

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Source: Getty

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.

9. Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party – Arrivals

Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Arrivals
Source: Getty

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Megan Thee Stallion attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 02, 2025 in West Hollywood, California.

10. Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party – Arrivals

Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Arrivals
Source: Getty

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Megan Thee Stallion attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 02, 2025 in West Hollywood, California.

11. Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party – Arrivals

Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Arrivals
Source: Getty

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Megan Thee Stallion attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 02, 2025 in West Hollywood, California.

Megan Thee Stallion Oscars Vanity Fair

