Megan Thee Stallion Is Suing YouTube Blogger Milagro Gramz

Megan Thee Stallion Hits YouTube Blogger Milagro Gramz With Lawsuit For Alleged Cyberstalking & Sharing A Deepfake Porn Video

Published on October 31, 2024
"Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words" Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty / Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion is not playing with you bloggers who have been dragging her name through the mud. On Wednesday, the rapper sued blogger Milagro Gramz to let her know she had time.
The Hip-Hop superstar is accusing Milagro Elizabeth Cooper, aka Milagro Gramz, of alleged cyberstalking and promoting deepfake pornography as well as pushing “false statements” about the criminal case involving Canadian Yosemite Sam, aka Tory Lanez, who is currently doing and saying anything to get out of jail after he was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

Per The HuffPost:

Megan’s legal team alleges that Milagro Elizabeth Cooper, aka Milagro Gramz, has engaged in a yearslong “campaign of harassment and cyberbullying” against the rapper, spreading “falsehoods” about the high-profile shooting case to Cooper’s “tens of thousands of social media followers.”

The law firm representing Megan accuses Cooper of being a “mouthpiece and puppet” for Lanez by promoting “the debunked theory that Mr. Peterson did not shoot” the Houston rapper, also known as Megan Pete.
“Defendant Cooper performed Mr. Peterson’s public bidding to denigrate, belittle, insult, and spread false statements about Ms. Pete on her online social media platforms, for no other reason than to bully, harass and punish Ms. Pete for Mr. Peterson’s conviction and to tarnish her reputation, causing emotional distress,” Wednesday’s lawsuit states, according to a copy obtained by HuffPost.
The suit points to several instances in which Cooper allegedly made false claims about the shooting case in public.
One of the examples the suit points out is that Gramz made a “false and outlandish claim” on social media that the gun Lanez used to shoot Megan Thee Stallion was “missing” and was not presented as evidence during the high-profile trial. “The firearm remains in the custody of the Los Angeles Police Department,” the complaint said. “It is standard procedure in California criminal cases to show an image of the firearm in question rather than present the firearm in court.”

Megan Thee Stallion Claims Milagro Gramz Shared A Deepfake Porn Video

The “HISS” rapper also accused Cooper of sharing a deepfake pornographic video featuring seemingly realistic footage utilizing artificial intelligence allegedly showing Thee Stallion engaging in sexual acts. The 29-year-old musician is also accusing Cooper of intentionally inflicting emotional distress and invasion of privacy and is requesting a trial by jury. On X, formerly known as Twitter, Cooper acknowledged that the rapper has officially come for writing in a post, “I’ve been informed that I’m being sued by Alex Spiro on behalf of his client Megan Thee Stallion.”
In a statement, Thee Stallion addressed the lawsuit, saying, “It’s time to hold bloggers accountable for years of harassment, cyberbullying and the publication of misinformation about my personal and professional life.” Clearly, Megan Thee Stallion was fed up. The lawsuit comes on the heels of people like DJ Akademiks sharing false information claiming the California appeals court had found Lanez innocent. Now, clips of her documentary are being shared, and she is leaving no crumbs and snatching wigs. Social media has been reacting following the news of the lawsuit and to the documentary. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.

