Megan Thee Stallion Hits YouTube Blogger Milagro Gramz With Lawsuit For Alleged Cyberstalking & Sharing A Deepfake Porn Video

Megan Thee Stallion is not playing with you bloggers who have been dragging her name through the mud. On Wednesday, the rapper sued blogger Milagro Gramz to let her know she had time.The Hip-Hop superstar is accusing Milagro Elizabeth Cooper, aka Milagro Gramz, of alleged cyberstalking and promoting deepfake pornography as well as pushing “false statements” about the criminal case involving Canadian Yosemite Sam, aka Tory Lanez, who is currently doing and saying anything to get out of jail after he was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

Megan’s legal team alleges that Milagro Elizabeth Cooper, aka Milagro Gramz, has engaged in a yearslong “campaign of harassment and cyberbullying” against the rapper, spreading “falsehoods” about the high-profile shooting case to Cooper’s “tens of thousands of social media followers.”

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. The law firm representing Megan accuses Cooper of being a “mouthpiece and puppet” for Lanez by promoting “the debunked theory that Mr. Peterson did not shoot” the Houston rapper, also known as Megan Pete.

“Defendant Cooper performed Mr. Peterson’s public bidding to denigrate, belittle, insult, and spread false statements about Ms. Pete on her online social media platforms, for no other reason than to bully, harass and punish Ms. Pete for Mr. Peterson’s conviction and to tarnish her reputation, causing emotional distress,” Wednesday’s lawsuit states, according to a copy obtained by HuffPost.

The suit points to several instances in which Cooper allegedly made false claims about the shooting case in public.

Megan Thee Stallion Claims Milagro Gramz Shared A Deepfake Porn Video