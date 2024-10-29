Conspiracy Tapes: Tory Lanez Accuses His Former Attorney of Being In Bed With Roc Nation, She Calls C A P

Per TMZ Hip Hop:

Very much incarcerated musician Tory Lanez desperately wants out of prison and is now throwing spaghetti at the wall and hoping it sticks with his latest ethics complaint.Spotted on TMZ Hip Hop , Tory Lanez is now accusing his former attorney of being in bed with the evil empire that is Roc Nation , you know, JAY-Z’s management company that Lanez’s father proclaimed in front of the courthouse would be held accountable after his son was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion.The website reports that Canadian Yosemite Sam filed an ethics complaint about his former attorney, Shawn Holley, basically accusing her of a conflict of interest, including the Hulu hit drama Reasonable Doubt.

The incarcerated “Say It” singer claims he took on Holley to represent him without knowing she had business ties to Megan’s record label, Roc Nation.

Tory cites Hulu’s hit series “Reasonable Doubt” as the source of her conflict of interest. He says Holley served as one of the principal producers on the show, which is loosely based on her life as a celeb attorney.

Megan and Beyoncé’s Grammy Award-winning collab “Savage (Remix)” was featured in season 2 of the show, as was a track from Holley’s daughter Nayanna, who has sung backup for Beyoncé in the past.

withdrew under the pretense that a witness accused her of bribery to affect her testimony on Tory’s behalf — which Tory says was never true,” TMZ Hip Hop reports.

Holley Calls C A P On His Claims