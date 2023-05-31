Megan Thee Stallion Spotted Getting Cozy With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku At Overseas Wedding

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It seems Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine are no longer an item, and Twitter is befuddled.

Spotted on PEOPLE, the Houston rapper has seemingly moved on from Pardi. Thee Stallion was spotted with Belgian soccer player Romelu Lukaku at his teammate Lautaro Martinez’s Lake Como, Italy wedding.

In the sneaky snaps, Megan Thee Stallion, 28, can be seen holding hands with Lukaku,30, who is also under the Roc Nation management, fueling breakup rumors.

The news is a shock to fans of the Pardi and Megan relationship. Not too long ago, the rapper/songwriter dropped a video of himself doing spoken word, with fans immediately thinking he was talking about the “Savage” rapper.

Pardi and Thee Stallion became official in February 2021 after confirming she and Pardi were dealing with each during an Instagram Live session.

“That’s my boo, and I really like him,” Megan told her fans, “I never said hot girls can’t have boyfriends.”

In October, the couple celebrated their 2nd anniversary with separate IG posts. “Yr 2 with U,” Megan wrote in the caption of her post featuring a gallery of photos.

In a now-deleted or archived post, Fontaine wrote in the caption his post, “TWO YEARS AROUND THE SUN .. SEEM LIKE WE BEEN ON OUR OWN PLANET.. I love lovin you ..GOT 4 EVER 2 GO ..”

At the time, the post sparked engagement rumors, but Thee Stallion quickly shot those down, “Lol as nice as last night was we are not engaged,” she said.

The last time Fontaine appeared on Thee Stallion’s timeline was in an October photo dump.

Social Media Reactions

Twitter is reacting to the news, with some fans being happy for Megan Thee Stallion, while others are side-eyeing Pardi no longer being in the picture, while others wonder when the hell did break up.

All good things come to an end. We wish Megan and her new boo nothing but luck, and we are sure Pardi will be just fine.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Icon Sportswire / Getty