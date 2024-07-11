Subscribe
Close
Games

Xbox Game Pass Is Getting Another Price Hike, Gamers React

Microsoft Is Jacking Up The Price of Xbox Game Pass, New Standard Tier Will Not Feature Day One Releases

Published on July 11, 2024
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Xbox Game Pass gift cards are seen at the shopping mall in...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty / Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass is the best value in gaming, but there is an argument that is seemingly no longer the case after word of price hikes coming.
Spotted on The Verge, Microsoft is doing what many people suspected it would do after finally acquiring Activision/Blizzard/King: raising the price of Xbox Game Pass again in September.
The price of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier will increase, and a new “Standard” tier will be launched, but those subscribers will no longer have access to day-one releases. The new Standard tier will cost $14.99, give subscribers access to the Game Pass library, and allow them to play games online. Subscribers to Ultimate are beginning to receive emails about the price increase to $19.99 a month beginning September 12, a $3 jump from $16.99. PC Game Pass subscribers will also see their subscription price increase from $9.99 to $11.99, but they will still have access to the beloved day-one releases. The proposed price hikes follow Xbox finally adding Call of Duty games, like the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, to the service, a benefit the company now enjoys after acquiring ABK.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscribers Bear The Brunt of The Hikes

Once again, Ultimate subscribers, who make up more than most Game Pass subscribers, will bear the brunt of these price hikes. This follows a previous hike that raised subscriptions by $1–$2 per month. Another victim of this change is the Xbox Game Pass for console plan. Those currently under the plan will see their subscriptions continue, but new subscribers cannot select this option. Subscription stacking, a hack X Console tier subscribers enjoy, has also been capped at 13 months from September 18. Existing stacks will not be affected. Of course, the news of the price hikes and Xbox pushing subscribers towards the Ultimate tier is spawning reactions on X, formerly Twitter. You can see those in the gallery below.

1. Lol

2. Damn

3. Interesting thread

4. This breakdown is worth checking out

5.

6. Hmmmm this is an interesting way of looking at the price hike

7. oof

8. Howling

9.

10.

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Fanatics Fest NYC 2025

    Kai Cenat Announces Hem "Will Never Be In Another Relationship Again" Following Split From Girlfriend

    Cassius Life
    Tyler Perry x Mario Rodriguez

    Tyler Perry Accused Of Sexual Assault By Second Actor, 'Madea' Mogul's Attorney Slams $77M Lawsuit As A 'Money Grab'

    Bossip
    David Daniel Otunga Jr. and Jennifer Hudson BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet

    'I Feel The Love': Jennifer Hudson's Son Moves Her To Tears With Song On Christmas As She Celebrates The Holidays With Common

    Bossip
    Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game 1

    Jazz Chisholm Jr. Gets Engaged To Ahna Mac & Addresses Haters Slamming Her OnlyFans

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close