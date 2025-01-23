MS Senator Introduces Contraception Begins at Erection Act Bill
Real Beaters Beware: Mississippi Senator Trolls Abortion Critics With Contraception Begins At Erection Act Bill
Sen. Bradford Blackmon, a Black Democratic Party state senator in Mississippi, introduced a bill, the “Contraception Begins At Erection Act” that pokes fun at the position of anti-abortion critics. While the bill would most likely fail to pass, the Contraception Begins At Erection Act was designed by Sen. Blackmon to highlight men and their role in pregnancies and place the onus on them to be active in the process. Local outlet WLBT reports that Mississippi’s Sen. Bradford Blackmon drafted and posted the bill earlier this week, which would make masturbation against the law and would result in fines that range between $1,000 to $10,000 for each offense. Sen. Blackmon said such self-assisted emissions would be allowed for sperm bank donations or when using contraception that prevents pregnancies.
“All across the country, especially here in Mississippi, the vast majority of bills relating to contraception and/or abortion focus on the woman’s role when men are fifty percent of the equation,” Blackmon said via a statement to WLBT. “This bill highlights that fact and brings the man’s role into the conversation. People can get up in arms and call it absurd but I can’t say that bothers me.” Mississippi is one of a dozen states that either have a full ban or mostly total ban of abortion according to data shared by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF). Blackmon The full bill can be read via the state’s legislative bill status system here. On X, folks are applauding Sen. Blackmon’s bill for calling out the hypocrisy of critics and the policing of women’s bodies done by certain segments of elected officials and the wider population — Photo: Getty
6. Laughter died.
8. Someone didn't read the story.
10. Another non-reader.
