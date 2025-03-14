Ms. Whitefolks: Lauren Boebert Cites “White Pimps” In Racist Attack, Xitter Snaps

Subscribe
Lauren Boebert Cites "White Pimps" In Racist Attack, Xitter Snaps

Published on March 14, 2025
House Republican Leadership Speaks To The Press After Weekly Conference Meeting

Source: Tierney L. Cross / Getty

Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert attempted to defend her racist attack on Congressman Al Green by asking about “white pimps”, which led social media users to mock her.
Controversial Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has come under fire for doubling down on a racist remark using a curious statement. Boebert zeroed in on Texas Democrat Al Green after his protest of President Donald Trump at the State of the Union address. “Al Green was given multiple opportunities to stand down, to sit down, to behave, to show decorum. And he did not,” Boebert said at the time. “For him to go and shake his pimp cane at President Trump was absolutely abhorrent.” Her comments would lead another Democratic Representative, Chrissy Houlahan, to introduce a resolution condemning Boebert. The Colorado politician expressed surprise in an interview with Grant Stitchfield on the Real America’s Voice Network. https://x.com/RonFilipkowski/status/1899631976245498035
“To attack me for referencing his cane as a pimp cane, and Grant, I stand by it,” Boebert began, “I have never seen Al Green actually use his cane as a support to walk. I have seen him shake it for years, all throughout the Capitol during any meeting that I’ve ever been present with him in, and if that gold-plated cane isn’t a pimp cane, I don’t know what is.” But she didn’t stop there.But maybe Hula Hoo is really the racist here. Are only blacks pimps? Is that what I’m hearing? Are there no cisgendered white pimps in America?” As she spoke, the graphics team for the show put up an artist’s rendering of Boebert in a purple fur coat holding a jeweled cane. Boebert and fellow Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene have a history of being openly disrespectful, including repeatedly heckling President Joe Biden during his State of The Union address in 2022 which led some of their fellow Republicans to criticize their behavior as “unbecoming.” Social media users took immediate notice of her using “white pimps” as a way to justify her remarks, with some bringing up her ejection from a performance of the Beetlejuice musical in 2022 for vaping in the audience and visibly groping her date at the time. Others called her out for being ableist. Bluesky user Boops McGee honed in on that point, writing: “It’s not a pimp cane. It’s a cane. Al Green is a politician who uses a tool to help him walk, just like many of his constituents who are dependent on Medicaid assistance.”

