Eating On DC Metro While Black: Author Natasha Tynes Snitched On Metro Employee Eating On Train, Twitter Dragging Is Exquisite

Author Natasha Tynes is enduring a dragging of immense proportions after she took time out of her commute in Washington, D.C.’s Metro system to bother a Black woman. Tynes was miffed that an employee for the transit authority was eating breakfast on a train and took to social media to blast the woman, but folks on Twitter called foul in unison over Tynes’ unfair attack.

Tynes, who we should note is a non-Black woman of color, identifies as Jordanian-American, works for the World Bank and the IFC as its social media lead. In a now-deleted tweet, Tynes took a photo of the Black woman Metro employee and tagged not only WMATA, the lead authority for the service, but also snarky blog Unsuck DC Metro, which used to be an irreverent look at the transit system’s myriad issues but now mirrors the same tone as some of the gentrifying young white professionals infiltrating the region.

In the past 24 hours or so, Tynes appears to be close to losing her book contract and publishing deal, this after she offered perhaps the weakest non-apology apology tweet ever before locking her account. However, Twitter is keeping up the pressure and we’ve collected some of the responses below.

