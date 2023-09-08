HHW Gaming: Lil Uzi Vert & More Converge On NYC For ‘NBA 2K24’ Launch Party [Photos]

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

NBA 2K24 is here (our review is in progress), but to celebrate the arrival of the annual basketball video game, 2K put on a massive celebration in New York City.

On Wednesday, September 6, celebs, your favorite Hip-Hop stars, the press, NBA 2K fans, and athletes converged in NYC at the ArtsDistrict Brooklyn to celebrate the launch of NBA 2K24.

Those in attendance could experience several activations, including a barbershop, sneaker cleaning station, Brotherhood Deli with NBPA, Def Jam Freestyle Booth, and gaming stations to NBA 2K24 for a spin.

Among those in attendance include Ronnie 2K, of course, Hip-Hop stars Swae Lee, Fabolous, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Fivio Foreign, Maino, Jadakiss, Jim Jones, and Coi Leray, NBA stars Donovan Mitchell, Cade Cunningham, Tim Hardaway Jr. and, NBA 2K24 cover athlete and NY Liberty all-star guard Sabrina Ionescu and more.

As with all NBA 2K launch parties, there has to be a performance to cap off a great night, and it was pretty fitting to have Lil Uzi Vert hit the stage to perform his mega-hit, “Just Wanna Rock,” to usher in NBA 2K24.

The celebration didn’t stop there. On Thursday, Ronnie 2K, Swae Lee, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Cade Cunningham, and professional tennis superstar Frances Tiafoe hit the streets of Times Square NYC to play the first-ever 2K24 game on the big screen to celebrate the franchise’s 25th anniversary.

How dope is that?

NBA 2K24 is now available on every damn platform you can think of. Keep it locked on Hip-Hop Wired Gaming for our review of the game, and hit the gallery below for more photos from the launch party.

Photo: Getty Images