HHW Gaming: Lil Uzi Vert & More Converge On NYC For ‘NBA 2K24’ Launch Party [Photos]

NBA 2K24 is here (our review is in progress), but to celebrate the arrival of the annual basketball video game, 2K put on a massive celebration in New York City.
On Wednesday, September 6, celebs, your favorite Hip-Hop stars, the press, NBA 2K fans, and athletes converged in NYC at the ArtsDistrict Brooklyn to celebrate the launch of NBA 2K24.
Those in attendance could experience several activations, including a barbershop, sneaker cleaning station, Brotherhood Deli with NBPA, Def Jam Freestyle Booth, and gaming stations to NBA 2K24 for a spin.
Among those in attendance include Ronnie 2K, of course, Hip-Hop stars Swae Lee, Fabolous, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Fivio Foreign, Maino, Jadakiss, Jim Jones, and Coi Leray, NBA stars Donovan Mitchell, Cade Cunningham, Tim Hardaway Jr. and, NBA 2K24 cover athlete and NY Liberty all-star guard Sabrina Ionescu and more.
As with all NBA 2K launch parties, there has to be a performance to cap off a great night, and it was pretty fitting to have Lil Uzi Vert hit the stage to perform his mega-hit, “Just Wanna Rock,” to usher in NBA 2K24.
The celebration didn’t stop there. On Thursday, Ronnie 2K, Swae Lee, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Cade Cunningham, and professional tennis superstar Frances Tiafoe hit the streets of Times Square NYC to play the first-ever 2K24 game on the big screen to celebrate the franchise’s 25th anniversary.
How dope is that?
NBA 2K24 is now available on every damn platform you can think of. Keep it locked on Hip-Hop Wired Gaming for our review of the game, and hit the gallery below for more photos from the launch party.
—
Photo: Getty Images
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: (L-R) Fabolous, Maino and Jadakiss attend a NBA 2K24 Launch Event on September 06, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York.
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: Cade Cunningham attends a NBA 2K24 Launch Event on September 06, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York.
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: Fivio Foreign attends a NBA 2K24 Launch Event on September 06, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York.
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: Jim Jones attends a NBA 2K24 Launch Event on September 06, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York.
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: Coi Leray attends a NBA 2K24 Launch Event on September 06, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York.
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: Connie Diiamond attends a NBA 2K24 Launch Event on September 06, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York.
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: Key Glock attends a NBA 2K24 Launch Event on September 06, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York.
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: Taylor Rooks attends a NBA 2K24 Launch Event on September 06, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York.
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: Lil B attends a NBA 2K24 Launch Event on September 06, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York.
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: A Boogie Wit da Hoodie attends a NBA 2K24 Launch Event on September 06, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York.
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: Don C attends a NBA 2K24 Launch Event on September 06, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York.
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: Sabrina Ionescu attends a NBA 2K24 Launch Event on September 06, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York.
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: Armani White attends a NBA 2K24 Launch Event on September 06, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York.
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: Zaytoven attends a NBA 2K24 Launch Event on September 06, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York.
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: Dave East attends a NBA 2K24 Launch Event on September 06, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York.
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: Jeff Hamilton attends a NBA 2K24 Launch Event on September 06, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York.
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: Tim Hardaway attends a NBA 2K24 Launch Event on September 06, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York.
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: (L-R) Nav and Ronnie Singh attend a NBA 2K24 Launch Event on September 06, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York.
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: Lil Uzi Vert performs onstage during a NBA 2K24 Launch Event on September 06, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York.
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: Lil Uzi Vert performs onstage during a NBA 2K24 Launch Event on September 06, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York.
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: Dave East attends a NBA 2K24 Launch Event on September 06, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York.
